Live
News

Iran extends restrictions as COVID-19 death toll passes 50,000

Partial shutdowns, curfews and intra-city travel restrictions extended for regions across Iran.

On Thursday, Iran said it exceeded one million coronavirus cases [Atta Kenare/AFP]
On Thursday, Iran said it exceeded one million coronavirus cases [Atta Kenare/AFP]
By 
Maziar Motamedi
5 Dec 2020

Tehran, Iran – Iran has extended many coronavirus-related restrictions across the country as its COVID-19 death toll went past 50,000 on Saturday.

Iran, the worst affected country in the Middle East, is battling its third wave of the epidemic.

On Thursday, it surpassed one million coronavirus cases.

Cities across the country, including capital Tehran, have just emerged from partial two-week shutdowns.

All but essential services were shut down in its cities, depending on the severity levels, and attendance at government offices was reduced.

Officials regularly update a colour-coded list of cities and counties based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalisations, classifying them from “white” denoting no danger to “red” that shows the highest level of alarm.

As announced on Saturday, partial shutdowns will continue in regions still classified as “red”.

A night-time curfew has also been extended to 278 cities that are currently classified as “orange”, denoting regions that have improved.

A mandatory mask rule will continue to be enforced across the country.

According to Alireza Raisi, a spokesman of the national coronavirus task force, 6,400 people with coronavirus have also been barred from getting on public transport.

‘Tehran on the brink’

According to the authorities, the two-week shutdown improved Tehran’s status to “orange” after months of being in “red”.

On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani warned that Tehran was “on the brink” of slipping back and if people and authorities were not extremely vigilant, the metropolis could regress to pre-shutdown conditions.

A report by the state broadcaster on Saturday showed metro stations and buses in Tehran were once again packed as businesses reopened.

“Naturally it’s more crowded again, people have to go to work,” one man, who was inside a packed bus, said.

 

According to Rouhani, while most parts of Iran – including Tehran – were experiencing downward trajectories, cases were rising in seven areas and required immediate attention.

“We must continue being careful even if a vaccine arrives,” said Rouhani.

Iran experienced its highest daily infection rate of 14,051 on November 27 while the highest single-day death toll of 486 was registered on November 16.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

EU calls for probe into Palestinian teen’s killing by Israel

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian teenager Ali Abu Aliya during his funeral in the village of al-Mughayyir near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/ AFP]

Bahrain says it will not allow imports from Israeli settlements

Jewish settlements on Palestinian land captured by Israel in 1967 have long been a stumbling block in the peace process [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]

‘Extremely regrettable’: Somalis dismayed by US troop withdrawal

The US has announced that it will withdraw almost all of its roughly 700 troops in Somalia by January 15 [Senior Airman Kristin Savage/Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa via AP]
Most Read

Syed Ali Shah Geelani: A life dedicated to Kashmir and its people

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, one of the most prominent figures in the Kashmiri resistance movement, has been under house arrest in Indian-administered Kashmir for years [Photo courtesy of Ruwa Shah]

Thai king pardons, issues amnesty to tens of thousands in prison

According to the Bangkok Post, the Department of Corrections currently has 247,557 convicts who qualify for sentence reductions out of a total of 344,161 inmates [File: Narong Sangnak/EPA]

Saudi FM says final agreement in Qatar dispute ‘in reach’

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in June 2017 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

US Supreme Court again asked to block Biden’s Pennsylvania win

Trump and his legal team's efforts to change election results have come up empty so far [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]