Live
News|Media

The Times newspaper apologises to CAGE, pays £30,000 damages

UK newspaper had falsely suggested advocacy group and its employee, a former Guantanamo prisoner, supported a murder suspect.

Begg said The Times' story was an example of media coverage that aimed to 'perpetuate a narrative that demonises Muslims' [File: Russell Cheyne/Reuters]
Begg said The Times' story was an example of media coverage that aimed to 'perpetuate a narrative that demonises Muslims' [File: Russell Cheyne/Reuters]
4 Dec 2020

London, United Kingdom – The Times has agreed to pay £30,000 ($40,000) in damages to CAGE for falsely suggesting the advocacy group supported a murder suspect.

On June 20, Khairi Saadallah killed two men in a stabbing attack in Reading, southeast England.

Five days later, The Times, a leading British newspaper, said CAGE and its outreach director Moazzam Begg were “excusing his actions by reference to failings by the police and others”.

CAGE campaigns against the injustices of the “war on terror” and calls for due process. Begg is a British citizen who was held in the US-run military prison Guantanamo Bay, without charge, for almost three years until he was released in 2005.

In its apology on Friday, The Times said: “[We] wrongly stated that they refused to comment on their involvement with the suspect. In fact, while they commented on police and media reaction to the attack, they had no involvement with the suspect.

“We apologise to CAGE and Mr Begg for these errors and for the distress caused, and we have agreed to pay them damages and legal costs.”

CAGE said it will use the damages paid to “expose state-sponsored Islamophobia and those complicit with it in the press”.

Begg said the story was an example of media coverage that aimed to “perpetuate a narrative that demonises Muslims who seek justice and accountability from the state” and “make huge profits”.

Miqdaad Versi of the Muslim Council of Britain welcomed the move, saying the paper had previously been forced to apologise and pay damages for other misleading articles about British Muslims.

Zillur Rahman, the solicitor who represented CAGE and Begg, said he was “delighted” with the outcome.

“£30,000 is a substantial sum of damages for an article that was online for less than 24 hours … It exemplifies the gravity of the allegations and provides the vindication to which CAGE and Mr Begg are entitled.

“It also demonstrates that the media cannot publish defamatory articles and assume that removing them from their websites and publishing inadequate corrections will permit them to avoid liability for these libels.”

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Erdogan hopes France ‘gets rid of Macron trouble’

Turkey and France clash on several key political issues [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Growing calls to protect Fijian soldiers who served in UK army

A British Army Overseas Pre-Selection team hands out results to applicants after their examination in Fiji's capital Suva during a British army selection process [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Italy: Blank tribute to Matteo Salvini becomes bestselling book

Salvini is known for his anti-immigrant and Eurosceptic views [File: Ciro de Luca/Reuters]

COVID-19 crisis: Fewer women than men feel they can ask for raise

Only 15 percent of women said they have asked for a raise from their employer during the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 20 percent of men, found a survey by Moody's Analytics and Morning Consult [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Uighurs forced to eat pork as China expands Xinjiang pig farms

An April 2020 report said that the Xinjiang government has signed a deal to open a hog farm for local consumption in Kashgar, an area that is 90-percent Muslim Uighur [File: How Hwee Young/EPA]

US discussing ‘deal’ allowing Huawei’s CFO to return to China

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver where she is fighting extradition to the US [File: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

Qatar FM signals progress on resolving Gulf crisis

Qatar has repeatedly rejected the accusations as baseless while highlighting its readiness for dialogue [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island despite outcry

Rohingyas are seen on a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]