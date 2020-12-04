Live
News|Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan hopes France ‘gets rid of Macron trouble’

Turkish president hits out at his French counterpart, renewing a war of words between the two leaders.

Turkey and France clash on several key political issues [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]
Turkey and France clash on several key political issues [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]
4 Dec 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said he hopes France will soon get rid of President Emmanuel Macron, describing him as a burden on France which was enduring dangerous times.

“Macron is a burden on France. Macron and France are going through a very dangerous period actually. My hope is that France gets rid of the Macron trouble as soon as possible,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

Ties between Turkey and France have been particularly tense in recent months over policy differences on Syria and the publishing of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in France.

After Macron in October said Islam was a religion “in crisis” globally, Erdogan joined a call by Muslims across the world to boycott French products.

That same month, Erdogan said his French counterpart needed “mental health checks” over his attitude towards Muslims.

Ankara and Paris have also traded accusations about their roles in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and clash on the Libyan crisis and the conflict between Greece and Turkey on Eastern Mediterranean exploration rights.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Growing calls to protect Fijian soldiers who served in UK army

A British Army Overseas Pre-Selection team hands out results to applicants after their examination in Fiji's capital Suva during a British army selection process [File: David Gray/Reuters]

The Times newspaper apologises to CAGE, pays £30,000 damages

Begg said The Times' story was an example of media coverage that aimed to 'perpetuate a narrative that demonises Muslims' [File: Russell Cheyne/Reuters]

Italy: Blank tribute to Matteo Salvini becomes bestselling book

Salvini is known for his anti-immigrant and Eurosceptic views [File: Ciro de Luca/Reuters]

COVID-19 crisis: Fewer women than men feel they can ask for raise

Only 15 percent of women said they have asked for a raise from their employer during the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 20 percent of men, found a survey by Moody's Analytics and Morning Consult [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Uighurs forced to eat pork as China expands Xinjiang pig farms

An April 2020 report said that the Xinjiang government has signed a deal to open a hog farm for local consumption in Kashgar, an area that is 90-percent Muslim Uighur [File: How Hwee Young/EPA]

US discussing ‘deal’ allowing Huawei’s CFO to return to China

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver where she is fighting extradition to the US [File: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

Qatar FM signals progress on resolving Gulf crisis

Qatar has repeatedly rejected the accusations as baseless while highlighting its readiness for dialogue [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island despite outcry

Rohingyas are seen on a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]