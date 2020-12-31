Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

WHO lists Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for emergency use

UN health agency says emergency use listing ‘opens the door’ for countries to expedite their vaccine approval processes.

A healthcare worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Tor Verrgata hospital in Rome on December 28, 2020 [Filippo Monteforte/AFP]
A healthcare worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Tor Verrgata hospital in Rome on December 28, 2020 [Filippo Monteforte/AFP]
31 Dec 2020

The World Health Organization has listed Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a critical step that the United Nations health agency said aims to make the vaccine more readily available in developing nations.

In a statement on Thursday, WHO said its validation of the vaccine – the first since the start of the pandemic – “opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine”.

It will also allow groups, such as UNICEF and the Pan-American Health Organization, “to procure the vaccine for distribution to countries in need”, the WHO said.

“This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, said in the statement.

“But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere.”

Boxes of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines arrive at an undisclosed location in Nicosia, Cyprus, December 26, 2020. [Stavros Ioannides/PIO/Handout via Reuters]
WHO said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine met its safety requirements and its benefits outweighed any potential risks.

The vaccine, which must be kept at ultra-low temperatures, is already being administered in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Qatar, Bahrain and Mexico.

Human rights groups have raised concerns about richer countries “hoarding” vaccines at the expense of developing nations.

A recent report by Amnesty International found that all of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines and 96 percent of Pfizer-BioNtech’s doses had been secured by rich countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom and the US.

“Many countries have seen the vaccine, understandably so, as their way out of this crisis and it’s been a race,” Stephen Cockburn, head of economic and social justice at Amnesty, told Al Jazeera this month.

“Rather than work together, we’ve had a ‘me first’ attitude in many countries and there’s been a lack of multilateralism and global coordination in the world.”

Healthcare workers hold syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the University Hospital in Nitra, Slovakia, December 26, 2020 [Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters]
Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director John Nkengasong also warned that Africa might not see vaccines until after the second quarter of 2021.

Nkengasong called it a “moral issue” and urged the UN to summon a special session to discuss the ethical and fair distribution of vaccines to avoid “this North-South distrust in respect to vaccines, which is a common good”.

The UN health agency, with the GAVI Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), is spearheading a global effort called COVAX to secure and distribute vaccines to poorer countries, to ensure shots do not go only to wealthy nations.

The WHO-backed COVAX alliance has agreements for nearly two billion doses, with first deliveries due in early 2021.

The alliance has been in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech to secure vaccine.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

The Argentine women who fought for legal abortion – and won

On December 30, the Argentine Senate voted 38 to 29 in favour of legalising elective abortion until the 14th week [Flor Guzzetti/Reuters]

Peru president vows action after deaths at farm workers protest

Agricultural workers in Peru say the salary and benefits provisions included in a new law do not meet their demands [Gian Mazco/AFP]

Georgia Senator Perdue in COVID quarantine days before election

US Senator David Perdue is in quarantine after being exposed to a campaign worker with COVID [Al Drago/Reuters]

Microsoft says suspected Russian hackers accessed source code

Microsoft said on Thursday it had detected unusual activity with a small number of internal accounts but upon investigating, discovered no changes had been made [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Trump faces resistance from post-presidency Florida neighbours

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Iran implicates UK firm, US base in Germany in Soleimani killing

Iran signals stepping up legal efforts on accountability for slain general before his death anniversary [File: Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Brexit: Boris Johnson’s father seeks French citizenship

Stanley Johnson has expressed support for his son leading the UK out of the EU, despite having voted in favour of remaining in the bloc [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]