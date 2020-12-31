Tracking the new coronavirus strains

New variants of the coronavirus have now been reported in at least 31 countries worldwide. One of these new strains named VUI-202012/01 was first reported in the United Kingdom on December 14 and is said to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the previously dominant strain in the UK.

This means it is spreading faster in the UK, making the pandemic there even harder to control and increasing the risk it will also spread swiftly in other countries.

So far, there is no indication to believe the new mutation is any deadlier, or more likely to be able to evade vaccines or treatments.

The map and list below shows which countries have so far reported cases of the new strains of coronavirus.

Al Jazeera will update this list as more information becomes available (Updated December 31).

United Kingdom: December 14

South Africa: December 18

Australia: December 21

Netherlands: December 22

Denmark: December 23

Ireland: December 23

Israel: December 23

Italy: December 23

Germany: December 24

Iceland: December 24

Nigeria: December 24

Singapore: December 24

France: December 25

Japan: December 25

Lebanon: December 25

Canada: December 26

Spain: December 26

Sweden: December 26

Jordan: December 27

Portugal: December 27

Finland: December 28

Norway: December 28

South Korea: December 28

Chile: December 29

India: December 29

Pakistan: December 29

Switzerland: December 29

China: December 30

United Arab Emirates: December 30

United States: December 30

Malaysia: December 31