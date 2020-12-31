2020: A Year in Review

Al Jazeera English takes a look back at the COVID-19 pandemic and other stories that defined the year.

The assassination of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani by the United States was the biggest world news at the beginning of 2020.

One of the other big events was the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union on January 31.

The biggest story of 2020 was the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan that spread quickly around the world and turned into a global pandemic.

Al Jazeera takes a look back at these stories and the others that defined the year.