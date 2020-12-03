Live
News

Gaza: Life ‘extraordinarily difficult’ for people with disability

The 2007 blockade Israel imposed on the enclave has ‘robbed people with disabilities in Gaza of their freedom of movement’, HRW says.

About 48,000 people in Gaza, or about 2.4 percent of the population, have a disability, according to official statistics [File: Said Khatib/AFP]
About 48,000 people in Gaza, or about 2.4 percent of the population, have a disability, according to official statistics [File: Said Khatib/AFP]
3 Dec 2020

People with disabilities can face an “extraordinarily difficult” life in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli blockade and lack of assistance from Hamas which governs the enclave, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report said.

Two million Palestinians live in the poverty and conflict-plagued enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

In a report released on Thursday, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, HRW said the blockade Israel imposed in 2007 on the territory following Hamas’s rise to power “robbed people with disabilities in Gaza of their freedom of movement”.

According to official statistics from the Palestinian Census Bureau, about 48,000 people in Gaza, or about 2.4 percent of the population, have a disability. More than one-fifth are children.

Some people acquired a disability following injuries stemming from the Israeli authorities’ use of force, the report said.

Emina Cerimovic, senior researcher in HRW’s disability rights division, said Israeli control of Gaza’s eastern border had also impaired “access to the devices, electricity, and technology they need to communicate or leave their homes”.

Israel limits the entry into Gaza of goods that could be used for military purposes and controls the flow of fuel needed to power the enclave’s sole electricity plant.

The report noted the effect of recurring power cuts on people with disabilities who need light to communicate through sign language, or electric lifts or scooters to get around.

I ‘feel less of a person’

A 26-year-old woman with a physical disability was quoted in the report saying she has to cancel outings due to her inability to charge her mobility scooter.

“Electricity shortages control my life,” she said. “It makes me feel more aware of my disability.”

The report added that Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel since 2008, has failed to provide sufficient ramps or lifts in many buildings in the enclave.

“Israel’s policies, alongside the failure of Hamas authorities to address the lack of accessibility across Gaza and widespread stigma, contribute to making life in Gaza extraordinarily difficult for many people with disabilities,” the report said.

The report quoted three women with hearing disabilities saying that public hospitals do not provide sign language services.

“Whenever I go to a hospital without someone to interpret for me, they write on a piece of paper that I should come back and bring someone with me,” one of the women said. “This experience made me feel less of a person.”

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Twitter expands hate speech rules to include race, ethnicity

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company had planned from the start to add new categories to the policy over time [File: Getty Images]

US bans cotton imports from China producer, citing ‘slave labour’

Eliminating cotton originating in China's Xinjiang province from apparel supply chains could prove difficult [File: Stringer/AFP, Getty Images via Bloomberg]

Pakistan sentences three top JuD leaders for ‘terror financing’

Pakistan has stepped up arrests and prosecutions on terrorism-financing charges after revamping its anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing infrastructure [File: Murtaza Syed/AFP]

COVID-19: US reports highest number of daily deaths since April

US officials hope that 40 percent of adults in the US could be immunised in three months [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Most Read

Saudi Arabia, Qatar near agreement in Gulf crisis: Sources

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha on Wednesday with outgoing Trump adviser Jared Kushner [QNA]

Trump releases video repeating debunked election fraud claims

United States President Donald Trump again alleged fraud and accused the Democrats of 'stealing' the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Why are thousands of Indian farmers protesting?

Farmers from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, angry at recently enacted farm laws, have been trying to stage protests in the capital, New Delhi [FIle: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Trump discussed pre-emptive pardons for family: Reports

Among those President Trump reportedly asked about pardons for include his eldest children, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]