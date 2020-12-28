Live
Honduras: Indigenous environmental activist Felix Vasquez killed

Felix Vasquez, a defender of environmental and human rights, died on Saturday after the attack in central Honduras.

Lenca Indigenous people stand by a sign reading 'Lenca Territory, International Labour Organisation agreement number 169 on the indigenous peoples. Water is life' in 2018. Lenca Indigenous have protested against the construction of a dams they say threaten the environment [File: Orlando Sierra/AFP]
28 Dec 2020

Masked men armed with guns and machetes have killed a Honduran environmentalist activist in front of his family, police said on Monday, the latest in a string of such attacks in the Central American country.

Felix Vasquez, a defender of environmental and human rights, died on Saturday night after the attack in the village El Ocotal, in central Honduras.

A law enforcement spokesman told the news agency Reuters the killing was under investigation.

“Police authorities immediately decided to initiate a corresponding investigation … we hope to have an answer soon,” police official Kevin Hernandez told journalists.

The violent killing met widespread condemnation. Former President Manuel Zelaya, who was deposed following a 2009 military coup, tweeted “We condemn the assassination of Felix Vasquez, Indigenous leader, defender of the rivers and forests”.

Honduras is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for activists, with 14 land and environmental defenders killed last year, up from four people in 2018, according to data made available by advocacy group Global Witness.

Vasquez, a member of the Indigenous Lenca community which lives in the mountainous region near the border with El Salvador, had intended to run for Congress as a member of the opposition LIBRE party in 2021 elections.

He had filed complaints to national authorities starting in 2017 about alleged political persecution due to his work in environmental activism, according to the Coalition against Impunity (CCI according to its Spanish acronym), an NGO.

“The state is directly responsible for his murder due to its omissions in the face of the serious risks of which it was duly aware,” the CCI said.

The Honduran government did not immediately reply to Reuter’s request for comment.

Women display a banner with an image of slain environmental rights activist Berta Caceres at a march during International Women’s Day in San Jose, Costa Rica in 2019. The banner reads, ‘Berta will live in us’ [File: Juan Carlos Ulate/Reuters]
Vasquez’s killing comes four years after the assassination of Lenca Indigenous activist Berta Caceres, a veteran land rights defender who led a battle against a large dam on ancestral lands before she was shot to death at her home.

Source : Reuters

