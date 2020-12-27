Live
News|Weather

Ten climbers killed in Iran after heavy snowfall

State media says 10 climbers killed and several others missing after heavy snowfall in mountains north of Tehran.

A general view shows the Tochal ski resort, in north of Tehran, Iran December 12, 2019 [File: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters]
A general view shows the Tochal ski resort, in north of Tehran, Iran December 12, 2019 [File: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters]
27 Dec 2020

At least 10 climbers have died and several more were missing in mountains north of Iran’s capital Tehran after heavy snowfall, state media reported on Saturday, and seven crew members of a ship were also missing after storms in the Gulf.

Heavy snow and winds in several parts of Iran in the past few days have closed many roads and disrupted transport.

Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported and the number reported as missing has increased as concerned families contact the authorities, state television said.

Nine people had been killed on the mountain and one died in hospital after being rescued, Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at Iran’s Red Crescent, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

At least seven climbers were still unaccounted for on three popular trails, Valipour said earlier.

Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range which has several ski resorts.

A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state TV IRIB on December 26, 2020, shows a rescue operation after several climbers were found dead [IRIB/ AFP]
State TV broadcast footage of a helicopter rescue operation on the Tochal and Kolakchal peaks of the Alborz mountain range, showing Red Crescent personnel carrying a body on a stretcher along a snowy mountainside.

A member of the Red Crescent team said the rescue mission was complicated by “bad weather and snow”.

Separately, Iranian maritime authorities were searching for the seven crew members of an Iranian transport vessel that capsized in rough Gulf waters on Friday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

“We are trying to find the missing by mobilising all our facilities and forces, and informing passing vessels and the naval search and rescue centres of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan,” Esmail Makkizadeh, deputy head of Iran’s regional maritime body, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon set ablaze after fight

Lebanon says it hosts some 1.5 million Syrians, including about one million registered as refugees with the United Nations [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]

Biden slams Trump for refusing to sign COVID relief bill

Food is loaded as drivers in their vehicles wait in line on arrival at a 'Let's Feed LA County' food distribution hosted by the Los Angeles Food Bank on December 4, 2020, in Hacienda Heights, California [Frederic J Brown/AFP]

India farmers agree to meet gov’t over new laws they want revoked

A view of a crowded highway as farmers protest against new laws at a state border in Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan state [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

China to leapfrog US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report

The CEBR said China's 'skilful management of the pandemic', with its strict early lockdown, and hits to long-term growth in the West meant China's relative economic performance had improved [File: Isabel Infantes/AFP]
Most Read

Trump defends veto of massive US defence spending bill

US President Donald Trump objects to language in the bill that would impede his ability to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, South Korea and Germany, among other things [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP]

Which countries have reported new variants of COVID-19?

French authorities confirmed the country's first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in the UK and global travel restrictions [File: Michel Euler/AP Photo]

Uganda halts campaigning for January 14 vote in several districts

Singer and presidential candidate Bobi Wine had rallies scheduled in Kampala next week [Getty Images]

India’s Madhya Pradesh state now plans ‘love jihad’ law

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights groups demonstrate on December 1, 2020, in Bengaluru city over various BJP-led states planning 'love jihad' laws [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]