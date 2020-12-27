Live
News|Refugees

Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon set ablaze after fight

UNHCR says several people injured after fire at camp hosting 75 families in Lebanon’s Miniyeh region.

Lebanon says it hosts some 1.5 million Syrians, including about one million registered as refugees with the United Nations [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Lebanon says it hosts some 1.5 million Syrians, including about one million registered as refugees with the United Nations [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]
27 Dec 2020

A Syrian refugee camp in northern Lebanon was set on fire Saturday night following a fight between members of the camp and a local Lebanese family, state media reported.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, confirmed a large fire had broken out in a camp in the Miniyeh region and said some injured had been taken to hospital, but did not provide an exact number.

“The fire has spread to all the tented shelters” – made of plastic sheeting and wood – UNHCR spokesman Khaled Kabbara told AFP.

The camp housed about 75 families, he said.

The National News Agency reported that the fire followed an “altercation” between a member of a Lebanese family and “Syrian workers”.

Other youths from the Lebanese family then “set fire to some of the refugees’ tents”, the NNA added.

The Lebanese Civil Defence worked to control the blaze while the army and police were deployed to restore calm, according to the report.

A security source told AFP shots were heard, saying the fight in the Bhanine area was set off when Syrian workers demanded a wage which their employers refused to pay.

However, the same source said later that initial inquiries found the dispute could have been sparked by the harassment of a Syrian woman.

“Some families have fled the area out of fear because there were also sounds of explosions caused by household gas canisters blowing up,” Kabbara said.

Lebanon says it hosts some 1.5 million Syrians, including about one million registered as refugees with the United Nations.

Authorities have called on refugees to return to Syria even though rights groups warn that the war-torn country is not yet safe.

In November, approximately 270 Syrian refugee families fled the northern Lebanese town of Bsharre after a Syrian national was accused of shooting dead a Lebanese resident, sparking widespread tension and hostility.

Source : AFP
More from News

Ten climbers killed in Iran after heavy snowfall

A general view shows the Tochal ski resort, in north of Tehran, Iran December 12, 2019 [File: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters]

Biden slams Trump for refusing to sign COVID relief bill

Food is loaded as drivers in their vehicles wait in line on arrival at a 'Let's Feed LA County' food distribution hosted by the Los Angeles Food Bank on December 4, 2020, in Hacienda Heights, California [Frederic J Brown/AFP]

India farmers agree to meet gov’t over new laws they want revoked

A view of a crowded highway as farmers protest against new laws at a state border in Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan state [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

China to leapfrog US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report

The CEBR said China's 'skilful management of the pandemic', with its strict early lockdown, and hits to long-term growth in the West meant China's relative economic performance had improved [File: Isabel Infantes/AFP]
Most Read

Trump defends veto of massive US defence spending bill

US President Donald Trump objects to language in the bill that would impede his ability to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, South Korea and Germany, among other things [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP]

Which countries have reported new variants of COVID-19?

French authorities confirmed the country's first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in the UK and global travel restrictions [File: Michel Euler/AP Photo]

Uganda halts campaigning for January 14 vote in several districts

Singer and presidential candidate Bobi Wine had rallies scheduled in Kampala next week [Getty Images]

India’s Madhya Pradesh state now plans ‘love jihad’ law

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights groups demonstrate on December 1, 2020, in Bengaluru city over various BJP-led states planning 'love jihad' laws [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]