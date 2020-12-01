Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Europe’s medical agency eyes safety of two COVID-19 vaccines

EU medicines regulator to assess data on how well the vaccines trigger an immune response and whether they are safe enough for broad use across Europe.

Companies have been racing to find a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1.5 million people [File: Diego Vara/Reuters]
Companies have been racing to find a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1.5 million people [File: Diego Vara/Reuters]
1 Dec 2020

The European Medicines Agency has said it would convene a meeting on December 29 to decide if there is enough data about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for it to be approved.

The agency also said on Tuesday it could decide as early as January 12 whether to approve an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc.

In a statement, the EU medicines regulator said it had already begun a “rolling review” of the vaccine based on laboratory data previously submitted by Moderna and would now assess data on how well the vaccine triggers an immune response and whether it is safe enough for broad use across Europe.

The agency said that “if the data are robust enough to conclude on quality, safety and effectiveness,” then it could approve the vaccine at a meeting scheduled for January 12.

Companies have been racing to find a treatment for the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1.5 million people and infected more than 63 million since it first emerged in China in December last year.

US giant Pfizer and German newcomer BioNTech said their vaccine could be rolled out “in Europe before the end of 2020” if the European Medicines Agency grants so-called conditional marketing authorisation.

Moderna had applied on Monday for both US and EU approval of its vaccine, based on the same new mRNA technology and with a similar level of effectiveness at around 95 percent.

The mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) is used to deliver genetic material to the body that makes human cells create a protein from the virus.

This trains the immune system to be ready to attack if it encounters SARS-CoV-2.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Iran’s Zarif warns of ‘misinformation’ over scientist’s killing

Zarif says Israel is trying to capitalise on the final days of Trump's US presidency [File: Reuters]

Press freedom campaign issues monthly list of ‘most urgent’ cases

Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein will have spent four years behind bars in Egypt this month [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]

India, Pakistan trade barbs over ‘OIC resolution’ on Kashmir

Last August India stripped the Himalayan region’s limited autonomy and brought it under the direct rule of New Delhi [File: Farooq Khan/EPA]

Palestinian student released from Israeli jail after 15 months

Mays Abu Ghosh, a journalism student, was arrested by Israeli forces at her home in Qalandia refugee camp in the occupied West Bank [File: Shatha Hammad/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Old and young, Chinese vent anger at move to raise retirement age

China's retirement ages are far below the global average for men and women, according to analysis by insurer Allianz [File: China Daily via Reuters]

China refuses to apologise over gruesome Australia soldier post

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying defended her colleague over the controversial post and attacked Australia [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Iranian official accuses Israel of killing Fakhrizadeh remotely

Soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the funeral ceremony in Tehran [WANA via Reuters]

India’s gov’t, farmers to hold talks as protests continue

The enormous protests that entered their fifth day on Tuesday have rattled the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]