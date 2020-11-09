Live
Russia wants final US vote count before congratulating anyone

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019 [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
9 Nov 2020

The Kremlin says it will wait for the official results of the US presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trump’s announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.

President Vladimir Putin has remained silent on the issue since Democrat Joe Biden clinched the presidency on Saturday, four days after the November 3 election, clearing the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

In the vote’s run-up, Putin had appeared to hedge his bets, frowning on Biden’s anti-Russian rhetoric but welcoming his comments on nuclear arms control. Putin had also defended Biden’s son, Hunter, against criticism from Trump.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow deemed it better to wait before congratulating anyone.

“We think it appropriate to wait for the official vote count,” he said.

Asked why in 2016 Putin had congratulated Trump soon after he had won the Electoral College and beaten Democrat Hillary Clinton, Peskov said there was an obvious difference this time around.

“You can see that there are certain legal procedures that have been announced by the current president. That is why the situations are different and we, therefore, think it appropriate to wait for an official announcement,” said Peskov.

He noted that Putin had repeatedly said he was ready to work with any US leader and that Russia hoped it could establish a dialogue with a new US administration and find a way to normalise troubled bilateral relations.

“President Putin has repeatedly said he will show respect for whatever choice the American people make,” Peskov said.

Moscow’s ties with Washington sank to post-Cold War lows in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Biden was serving as vice president under President Barack Obama at the time.

Relations soured further over US allegations that Moscow had meddled in the 2016 US presidential election to try to tilt the vote in Trump’s favour, something the Kremlin denied.

Source : Reuters
