Afghanistan: Deadly car bomb hits police base in Kandahar

At least four people have been killed and about 40 people wounded after a suicide car bomber targeted a police base in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, a provincial official said.

Paramedics have been searching the rubble of homes destroyed by the explosion hours after the attack late on Sunday night in the province’s Maiwand district, said Mohammad Ashraf Nadery, the provincial director of Kandahar’s public health department.

He said those wounded included both soldiers and civilians.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that comes a week after 22 people, including 18 students, were killed when gunmen went on a rampage at Kabul University, an attack claimed by the ISIL (SIS) armed group.

In Pul-e-Charkhi area of the capital, Kabul, a roadside mine blast on Monday wounded at least two civilians, according to local media reports.

Kandahar has been a stronghold for armed groups since the 2001 US-led invasion following the September 11 attacks on the US.

Violence has soared in Afghanistan in recent months, even as Taliban and government negotiators hold peace talks in Qatar.

The two sides have made little progress and attacks continue despite warnings from the US that continued violence could derail the talks.

Under a February agreement signed with the US, the Taliban have committed to fighting armed groups and those who threaten the US in Afghanistan, specifically ISIL and al-Qaeda.