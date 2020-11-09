Live
News|Angela Merkel

Merkel: US, Germany must stand together on climate change

Joe Biden will be the fourth US president that Merkel – who has led Germany since 2005 – has dealt with as chancellor.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then-US Vice President Joe Biden arrive to make a statement to the media before talks in Berlin February 1, 2013 [Tobias Schwarz/Reuters]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then-US Vice President Joe Biden arrive to make a statement to the media before talks in Berlin February 1, 2013 [Tobias Schwarz/Reuters]
9 Nov 2020

The US and Germany must stand “side by side” in handling the coronavirus pandemic, fighting global warming and “terrorism”, and in working for “an open global economy and free trade”, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday.

President-elect Joe Biden brings decades of experience in domestic and foreign policy to the job, and “he knows Germany and Europe well”, Merkel said in her first in-person comments on the election outcome. The chancellor had congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in writing on Saturday.

“The United States of America and Germany as part of the European Union must stand together to deal with the great challenges of our time,” Merkel said in a statement to reporters in Berlin.

“Side by side in the difficult test of the corona pandemic, side by side in the fight against global warming and its global consequences, (and) in the fight against terrorism, side by side for an open world economy and free trade, because those are the foundations of our prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Biden will be the fourth US president that Merkel – who has led Germany since 2005 – has dealt with as chancellor. Relations with current President Donald Trump have often been frosty; Merkel stands for a multilateral approach to global affairs and is firmly behind efforts to combat climate change.

The German leader, whose country has faced US pressure – even before the Trump administration came into office – to increase its defence spending, said: “We Germans and Europeans know that we must take on more responsibility of our own in this partnership in the 21st century.”

“America is and remains our most important ally but it expects of us – and rightly – greater efforts of our own to take care of our security and to stand up for our convictions in the world,” Merkel added. “And we Europeans have long since set out along this road.”

Relations with current President Trump have often been frosty; Merkel stands for a multilateral approach to global affairs and is firmly behind efforts to combat climate change [File: Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP]
Source : AP
More from News

UN agency for Palestinians to slash salaries as funds run dry

A Palestinian demonstrator holds a United Nations flag during a rally against a US decision to cut funding to the UNRWA and in the occupied West Bank [File: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]

‘Trump is gone in 70 days but we’ll remain here forever’: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on his Middle East neighbours to resolve differences through dialogue [File: Imtiyaz Khan/Anadolu Agency] (Anadolu)

COVID-19 vaccine is 90-percent effective: Pfizer and BioNTech

'Today is a great day for science and humanity,' Pfizer's chairman says [File: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg]

Pakistan media mogul granted bail after 200 days in detention

Last week, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on Pakistan's supreme court to order Rehman's release, saying he was being held on a 'spurious charge' [Arif Ali/AFP]
Most Read

China declines to formally recognise Biden win in US elections

Joe Biden will likely return ties with China to a less contentious state, analysts say [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Biden plans for office as Trump refuses to concede: Live updates

Democratic 2020 US presidential nominee Joe Biden takes the stage at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Donald Trump’s statement in full after Joe Biden declared winner

Trump says he will not rest 'until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve' [Reuters]

Ethiopia downplays war fears while attacking Tigray region

Fighters in Tigray are battle-hardened from the 1999-2000 war with neighbouring Eritrea and a guerrilla struggle to topple communist rule [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]