Hundreds evacuated as Indonesia’s most active volcano rumbles

About 500 people evacuated near Mount Merapi after authorities raise the volcano alert to the second-highest level.

Indonesian authorities have evacuated hundreds of people living on the volatile Mount Merapi volcano’s fertile slopes on Java island following an increase in volcanic activity.

The head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Hanik Humaida, on Friday warned Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, could erupt at any time, possibly sending hot gas clouds down its slopes up to five kilometres (three miles).

Edy Susanto, a local disaster mitigation agency official, said about 500 people from four villages, mostly the elderly, pregnant women and children, were taken to emergency shelters in Central Java’s Magelang district in Central Java province.

Susanto said emergency measures to evacuate people living within 6km (3.7 miles) of the crater’s mouth were being prepared as local administrations in Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces closely monitor the situation.

On Thursday, Indonesia’s geological agency raised Merapi’s alert level to the second-highest level after sensors picked up increased activity.

The 2,968-metre (9,737-foot) mountain is about 30km (18 miles) from the Yogyakarta city centre. About a quarter-million people live within a 10km (6-mile) radius of the volcano.

Merapi spewed ash and hot gas in a column as high as 6 km (3.7 miles) into the sky in June, but no casualties were reported.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes.