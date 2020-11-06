Live
News

Austria closes mosque, promises to shut more, in wake of attack

After an ISIL attacker killed four people in Vienna, authorities target mosques it believes threaten security.

Austria is reeling from a deadly attack in Vienna, in which four people were killed [File: Matthias Schrader/AP]
Austria is reeling from a deadly attack in Vienna, in which four people were killed [File: Matthias Schrader/AP]
6 Nov 2020

Austria will order the closure of mosques that it deems a threat to national security in the wake of a deadly shooting in the capital Vienna earlier this week, the Ministry of the Interior said on Friday.

A ministry spokesman said more details would soon be given in a news conference with Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Integration Minister Susanne Raab.

Four people were killed in the shooting on Monday, Austria’s first big attack in decades.

The suspect, 20-year-old Austrian Macedonian, Kujtim Fejzulai, was killed by police during the assault.

Fejzulai had previously been convicted for trying to join the ISIL (ISIS) group in Syria, but was released early from prison in December.

A statement from the officially recognised Islamic Religious Community of Austria said that in “discussion with the relevant authorities, we are closing one mosque”.

The statement said the mosque was being shut after information that it had broken rules over “religious doctrine and its constitution”, as well as national legislation governing Islamic institutions.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the attack continued on Friday, with German authorities carrying out raids on people with suspected links to Fejzulai.

The attack in Vienna followed an attack in Nice, France, in which four people were killed by a man of Tunisian origin.

In the wake of several assaults, France has also begun to close mosques and is cracking down on the organisations it suspects are spreading hate.

However, there are fears of collective punishment and rising Islamophobia, especially as Barakacity, a prominent charity, was dissolved in late October.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

US economy adds 638,000 jobs in October as recovery slows

The US economy added 638,000 jobs in October, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday - 34,000 fewer than September's revised number - while the unemployment rate ticked down to 6.9 percent [File: Frank Franklin II/AP]

India top general on China: ‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’

Brutal hand-to-hand combat in June left 20 Indian and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers dead [File: Reuters]

Myanmar polls: Facebook under scrutiny over hate speech

Activists say harmful content 'spreading like wildfire' [File: Ann Wang/Reuters]

Kremlin denies reports Putin planning to quit amid health fears

Vladimir Putin was first elected as Russia's president in 2000 [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Biden takes lead over Trump in Pennsylvania: Live

People rally to demand every vote be counted outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania [Tracie Van Auken/EPA]

US networks pull the plug on Trump’s live address due to ‘lies’

The president spoke as late vote counting in battleground states showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Explainer: What is happening in Ethiopia’s Tigray region?

PM Abiy Ahmed said the army has succeeded in containing a rebel attack in the northern Tigray region [Reuters]

Denmark finds 214 people with mink-related coronavirus

According to government estimates, culling the country’s 15 million minks could cost up to five billion kroner ($785m) [File: Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Reuters]