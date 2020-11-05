Live
News|Environment

India’s capital New Delhi suffers most toxic air in a year

New Delhi – home to 20 million people – recorded the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles at 14 times the safe limit.

Smog envelopes the skyline in New Delhi [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Smog envelopes the skyline in New Delhi [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
5 Nov 2020

New Delhi, the capital city with the worst air quality worldwide, suffered its most toxic day in a year on Thursday, recording the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles at 14 times the World Health Organization’s safe limit.

A raging coronavirus epidemic, with more than 400,000 confirmed cases in the city of 20 million, has heightened alarm over the health hazard posed by the choking smog, with doctors warning of a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses.

“At this time in Delhi, coronavirus and pollution are causing a major havoc,” Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi’s chief minister said in a recorded video on Twitter.

“We are seeing all around the sky is covered with smoke, and because of this, the situation from coronavirus is worsening.”

The deadly PM2.5 particles are less than 2.5 microns in diameter, can penetrate the lung barrier and enter the blood system, potentially causing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases including lung cancer, according to WHO.

“Woke up with a feeling that poisonous garbage is stuck in my windpipe,” said Rahul Ojha, a resident who tagged government authorities in a tweet, blaming them for inaction.

New Delhi’s air pollution typically worsens in October and November due to farmers burning off stubble in surrounding states, traffic fumes and windless days.

On Thursday, the federal air quality and weather monitoring agency recorded 4,135 incidents of farm fires – the highest of the season. Firecrackers ignited for a Hindu festival on Wednesday added to the problem, some people said.

The average PM2.5 level was 370 per cubic metre of air against the WHO’s prescribed safe limit of 25 per cubic metre.

The overall air quality index (AQI), which includes other pollutants besides PM2.5 particles, crossed 460 on a scale of 500, the worst since November 14, 2019.

If the air quality stays in the severe zone for 48 hours, authorities could bar vehicles entering New Delhi, shut down construction, and stop half the cars owned by residents from being driven on roads through an odd-even scheme.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci has resigned to face war crimes charges at an international court [File: Visar Kryeziu/AP]

Tanzania’s Magufuli sworn in for second term after disputed vote

Magufuli said he will not pursue another term amid concerns the ruling party might try to extend the presidency’s two-term limit [AFP]

Afghanistan violence jumps 50 percent amid peace talks: Watchdog

SIGAR reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter, including 876 deaths, up 43 percent from the April to June period [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

India-made COVID-19 vaccine likely by February: Gov’t scientist

In this photo illustration, a logo of COVAXIN is displayed on a mobile phone [Avishek Das/Getty Images]
Most Read

Biden edges closer to projected electoral victory: Live news

A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

France condemns Erdogan over Islam row, threatens sanctions

Erdogan and Macron clash over several issues on the international scene, including Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Christian Hartmann/Pool/Reuters]

Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

A supporter of Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona November 4 [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

Five key US states that will decide the fate of Biden and Trump

Biden and Trump are locked in a tight race as counting continues [File: Angela Weiss and Saul Loeb/AFP]