Live
News

Nigeria IDP camp fire displaces thousands of residents

Blaze at internally displaced persons camp in northern Borno state destroyed at least 1,200 tents, officials say.

Armed groups have forced more than two million people to flee their homes since 2009, with most settling into squalid camps [File: Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
Armed groups have forced more than two million people to flee their homes since 2009, with most settling into squalid camps [File: Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
4 Nov 2020

A fire at an internally displaced persons camp in northern Nigeria left at least 7,200 people without shelter, authorities said early on Wednesday.

A total of 1,200 tents were burned in the fire at the camp in Gajiram village in Borno state, according to Yabawa Kolo, an official from Nigeria’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Officials said the incident, which occurred last week, was the latest in a “series of the annual fire outbreaks” at the camp, reported an online news website called the Premium Times.

The camp includes those who escaped the violence of the Boko Haram armed group.

Kolo said the government sent humanitarian aid to the camp’s residents.

Five children were killed and 7,457 people lost their tents in a fire last year at a refugee camp in Borno state, reported Anadolu Agency.

Armed groups have forced more than two million people to flee their homes since 2009 when Boko Haram began an armed campaign. Some 30,000 people have been killed in the conflict and millions forced from their homes.

Most of the displaced have been housed into squalid camps where they depend on food handouts from international charities.

Scores of civilians are still trapped in remote communities and are unable to flee because of a lack of security on roads.

The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Turkey praises ‘two heroes’ who helped victims in Vienna attack

Police patrol at the scene of the deadly attack in Vienna [Ronald Zak/AP]

Ethiopian PM Abiy accuses TPLF of camp ‘attack’, vows response

Ahmed, 44, gave no indication of the nature of response but observers have for weeks been warning that a standoff between the government and the TPLF could spill over into violence [File: Michael Tewelde/AFP]

S Korean military captures N Korean who crossed border

A South Korean soldier stands guard just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Goseong, South Korea [File: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]

‘AU calls on Americans to remain calm’: Best #ElectionDay tweets

Workers board up a store ahead of election results in New York [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump or Biden? Americans vote in divisive US election: Live news

A jogger carries a Vote! flag as he passes a polling station in San Antonio Texas [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

Projections of how state vote totals will turn out. Map represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

How to follow the Electoral College as the votes come in

An election worker makes a record of a ballot pickup on November 3, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election [Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP] (AFP)

How does the US election work?

Federal, state and local races across the US will be decided on Election Day [File: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP]