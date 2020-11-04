Live
News

Kathmandu, Beijing deny Nepali opposition’s landgrab accusations

Nepali opposition leaders claim Chinese troops crossed the border and built concrete structures inside Nepal.

4 Nov 2020

China and Nepal denied on Tuesday the accusations of Nepali opposition legislators who said Beijing had seized territory along the Himalayan border between the two nations.

Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, a provincial legislator of the opposition Nepali Congress party, said Chinese troops had crossed the border and built nine concrete structures about one kilometre (0.6 miles) inside Nepal, at Limi in the district of Humla bordering Tibet.

Shahi, who represents the area, told Reuters that China did not object when Nepali villagers built a road in the sparsely populated area 10 years ago.

“They are now saying the small valley belongs to them,” Shahi said.

The claims were first reported on Tuesday by London’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, which quoted Shahi and another Nepali politician as saying China had annexed dozens of hectares from the Himalayan nation bordering Tibet, beginning in May.

China seized control of Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a “peaceful liberation”.

“It is not true that China has encroached our land and had constructed buildings there,” said Sewa Lamsal, a spokeswoman for Nepal’s foreign ministry, but she did not elaborate.

In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, dismissed the report of China seizing territory from Nepal as a “completely unfounded rumour”.

The area of the alleged Chinese incursion is rugged and mountainous, with the border sometimes poorly marked.

In September, Nepal’s foreign ministry said that when similar claims were aired about the area in 2016, it had found the buildings were located one kilometre (0.6 miles) within Chinese territory.

Nepal has no border dispute with China, but it has one with its other neighbour India, itself locked in a military standoff with China along their contested Himalayan border.

Both New Delhi and Kathmandu have laid claim to a region, known as Kalapani, as part of their country’s territory.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Biden’s dream of a first-round knockout punch dies with Florida

Ilhan Omar wins re-election to US House of Representatives

Representative Ilhan Omar was re-elected to a second term in the US Congress [Marilyn Indahl/EPA] (EPA)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins 2nd term in US House

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks to the media after addressing members of her staff and volunteers who helped with her campaign [Kathy Willens/AP Photo]

Turkey praises ‘two heroes’ who helped victims in Vienna attack

Police patrol at the scene of the deadly attack in Vienna [Ronald Zak/AP]
Most Read

Trump or Biden? Americans vote in divisive US election: Live news

A jogger carries a Vote! flag as he passes a polling station in San Antonio Texas [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

Projections of how state vote totals will turn out. Map represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

How to follow the Electoral College as the votes come in

An election worker makes a record of a ballot pickup on November 3, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election [Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP] (AFP)

How does the US election work?

Federal, state and local races across the US will be decided on Election Day [File: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP]