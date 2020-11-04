7 must-read opinion pieces on the 2020 US elections

This US Election Day, read some of the most thought-provoking takes on a hotly contested vote that is closely watched by millions around the world.

Election Day is in full swing in the United States, with voters streaming to the polls for the contest between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Here are seven opinion pieces you should read:

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a megaphone during an event on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, US, November 3, 2020 [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Biden, not Trump, is the leader America needs now – by Anthony Pahnke

Joe Biden’s campaign has mirrored his character, showing the calm, compassionate leader Americans need in this moment.

“At a time when thousands around the US are reeling from the loss of loved ones, Biden is the candidate who has over the years developed an authentic sense of compassion.”

Trump holds a rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami [Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu]

Trump and Trumpism: Four years and an eternity later – by Hamid Dabashi

Whether Trump gets another term as president or not, Trumpism will remain definitive and integral to the very DNA of these fictitiously United States of America.

“Trump’s presidency has cut through the moral and political fault lines of America like nothing I have seen for the nearly half a century I have lived in this country.”

Iranian mourners gather for the burial of slain top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman on January 7, 2020. Soleimani was killed outside Baghdad airport Friday in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump, heightening tensions with arch-enemy Iran

[File: Atta Kenare/AFP]

What the US election means for Iranian Americans – by Sina Toosi

The hardship Iranian Americans have faced under Trump is just one example of how American democracy is in a crisis.

“The plight of Iranian Americans is proof of not only the inherent dangers of a xenophobic commander-in-chief, but of the corrosive effect warmongering policies abroad have on civil liberties at home.”

Voters wait in long lines to cast their ballots during early voting at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, Friday, October 30, 2020. The wait to vote at this location is expected to be more than five hours [Michael Conroy/AP]

As a Republican transgender voter, here is what I will vote for – by Jennifer Williams

I am not a single-issue voter and I find making a choice in this election difficult.

“As we wait for an outcome, I will try my best to smile and to help with any post-election clean-ups that may be needed. May we come together as a nation so we pull through this difficult moment.”

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, August 27, 2018, in Washington, DC, US [Alex Brandon/AP]

The US election in November will be consequential for Africans – by Patrick Gathara

For democrats in Africa, the next three months will be pivotal in deciding whether the US will be a foe or an ally.

“US commitment to democracy in Africa has waxed and waned in the 60 years since most African countries gained independence.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, June 26, 2017 [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

How will Indian Americans vote on November 3? – Iman Sultan

South Asian Americans are now more visible on the political stage than ever before, but their loyalties remain diverse, resisting easy classifications.

“America’s diplomatic alignment with [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi – or any leader at the helm of Indian democracy, even as it slips rapidly into fascism – remains bipartisan.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona, US [Evan Vucci/AP]

The US election: Hate, hope beyond the vote – by Marwan Bishara

What would a Trump victory and a Trump defeat look like?

“Pollsters have observed that it is not only Republicans and Democrats who are now thinking in hateful, virulent, even apocalyptic terms, but surprisingly, Independents, as well.”

