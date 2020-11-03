Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

UAE prime minister receives coronavirus vaccine shot

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the latest Emirati official to get the vaccine, developed by China’s Sinopharm.

'We are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE,' Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter [Reuters]
'We are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE,' Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter [Reuters]
3 Nov 2020

Prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has said he received a coronavirus vaccine shot.

“We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Al Maktoum also shared a photo with his post, in which he was seen receiving a shot, developed by China’s Sinopharm.

He is the latest person to receive the vaccine after dozens of other Emirati officials.

On October 16, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, foreign minister of the UAE, received the vaccine, followed by Mohammed Abdullah al-Gergawi, the UAE minister for cabinet affairs.

Front-line healthcare workers in the UAE also got the shot, according to local media reports.

The vaccine is now in the third and final stage of clinical trials and has so far been found safe and effective, local media reported, citing the authorities.

Several pharmaceutical companies and research centres around the world are working on developing COVID-19 vaccines, with large global trials involving tens of thousands of participants under way.

Some companies are close to unveiling their initial findings, with Canadian and European regulators already reviewing early data on some vaccines.

The UAE has so far recorded 135,141 COVID-19 infections and 497 deaths, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Pakistani accused of forcibly marrying 13-year-old girl arrested

Pakistani girl Saneeda who escaped a forced marriage in this photo taken on December 12, 2013 in the Madyan valley of Swat [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

US Election Day: A guide to American elections

Federal, state and local races across the US will be decided on Election Day [File: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP]

US election: What time are election results?

A man takes a selfie during a US election watch event hosted by the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on November 9, 2016. This year, the world will be watching closely to see if Donald Trump wins re-election [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]

Shocked students say Kabul University attack blow to peace

Students have blamed the government for failing to protect them [Fatima Hossaini/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Americans choose between Trump and Biden: Live news

Joe Biden and Donald Trump [Reuters]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

Projections of how state vote totals will turn out. Map represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

UAE minister backs Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Muslims

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says Muslims in the West 'need to be integrated in a better way' [File: Neil Hall/Reuters]

Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna

After a shooting armed police stay in position at the scene in Vienna [Ronald Zak/AP Photo]