Live
News

Abu Sayyaf fighters killed in clash with Philippine army in Sulu

Group of fighters was reportedly planning to conduct kidnapping activities in mainland Mindanao when they were intercepted by the military.

The firefight between the military and Abu Sayyaf reportedly lasted 25 minutes and resulted in the sinking of the boat used by ASG [Philippine Army]
The firefight between the military and Abu Sayyaf reportedly lasted 25 minutes and resulted in the sinking of the boat used by ASG [Philippine Army]
3 Nov 2020

About seven suspected members of Philippine armed group Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) have been killed following an encounter at sea with the military in the country’s southern province of Sulu.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command said an “all-out offensive” was launched early on Tuesday against the group of fighters near Sulare Island, which lies west of the ASG’s stronghold on Jolo.

AFP Western Command head Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan said in a statement that the military dispatched aircraft and ships against the group led by Radullan Sahiron and Mundi Sawadjaan – the main suspect in a twin bombing in Jolo in August that killed more than twelve soldiers.

“Exchanges of fires transpired, which lasted for 25 minutes, and resulted in the sinking of the boat utilised by more or less seven ASG members,” Vinluan said in a statement.

The group was reportedly planning to conduct kidnapping activities in mainland Mindanao when they were intercepted by the military.

Vinluan added that two members of the group were believed to be Sawadjaan’s brothers.

The military identified them as Madsmar Sawadjaan and Mannul Sawadjaan who, according to authorities, were supposed to replace the ASG leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The military has yet to identify the other ASG fighters who were among the seven fighters killed.

Joint Task Force Sulu commander, Major General William Gonzales, was quoted as saying that search and retrieval operations were currently under way.

“We will use all our available air, naval and ground assets to neutralise these local terrorists,” Gonzales was quoted as saying.

Sulu is known as the stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, which has allied itself with ISIL (ISIS).

Abu Sayyaf has long been battling for the independence of the southern region of Mindanao, which they regard as their ancestral homeland dating back to the pre-Spanish colonial period.

The group is notorious for kidnappings, robberies and deadly bombings.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Ivory Coast president claims landslide win, opposition cries foul

President Ouattara received more than 90 percent in most districts in Saturday's vote [Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

Election Day in US as Biden seeks to unseat Trump: Live news

Joe Biden and Donald Trump [Reuters]

World reacts with anger, solidarity after Vienna shootings

Police cars and armed police officers patrol in central Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting near a synagogue [Georg Hochmuth/ APA/ AFP]

Sri Lanka rescues 120 whales after mass stranding

Sri Lankan volunteers try to push back a stranded short-finned pilot whale at the Panadura beach, 25 km south of the capital Colombo [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP] (AFP)
Most Read

Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna

Police officers stand guard after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna [Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

These are projections for how state vote totals will turn out, on a map that represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

UAE minister backs Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Muslims

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says Muslims in the West 'need to be integrated in a better way' [File: Neil Hall/Reuters]

French minister’s comments on ‘separatism law’ spark backlash

Darmanin, is taking a leading role in the country's security affairs following two deadly attacks [Yoan Valat/Pool/EPA]