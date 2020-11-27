Occupied West Bank enters lockdown amid coronavirus surge

Two-day lockdown imposed as the occupied Palestinian territories report more than 91,000 coronavirus cases.

The occupied West Bank has entered a 48-hour lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to rise.

The lockdown started on Friday and will continue until Sunday morning.

The territory, which the Palestinian Authority (PA) government has limited control over, will also implement a 14-day partial night-time curfew.

Under the general lockdown, travel is prohibited on weekends, as well as from 7pm to 6am on weekdays in and between all the governorates.

Only pharmacies and bakeries will be allowed to remain open.

There are more than 91,000 cases of the coronavirus in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

“Movement in the streets will be prevented unless absolutely necessary,” interior ministry spokesman Ghassan Nimer said.

He said PA security services will conduct patrols in the streets and place barriers at the entrances to some cities, adding that the violators will be punished.

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, at the main market in Gaza City [File: Adel Hana/AP Photo] Meanwhile, Gaza’s ministry of health on Friday announced the highest number of cases in the besieged territory since March.

The ministry recorded 922 new cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the Gaza Strip from the virus to 86.

The coastal enclave is struggling to contain the number of cases amid a breakdown of health services and limited medical supplies.