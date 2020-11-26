UN to open counterterrorism programme office in Qatar

UN project further cements Doha’s stance against accusations by regional rivals that it supports ‘terrorism’.

The United Nations and Qatar have finalised an agreement to establish an office in Doha for a UN counterterrorism programme.

The UNOCT Programme Office on Parliamentary Engagement will serve as a hub for research, knowledge, and capacity-building, leveraging on innovation and partnerships to enhance support to parliamentarians worldwide, according to a joint statement issued after the signing on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council, and Vladimir Voronkov, under-secretary-general of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

“Qatar is making every effort to assist parliamentarians worldwide in their noble task to save humanity from the scourge of terrorism,” Al Mahmoud said.

He said preparations are under way to open the office and set an action plan in cooperation with the UN.

Vornkov, for his part, appreciated Qatar’s role in combating terrorism.

The counterterrorism project with UN development further cements Doha’s stance against accusations by regional rivals that it supports “terrorist” groups.

Qatar has consistently denied the allegations that were raised by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt when they severed diplomatic relations with Doha and imposed a land, sea, and air blockade in 2017.