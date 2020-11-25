Football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona passed away aged 60 after suffering a heart attack in Tigre, Argentina.

Football legend Diego Maradona has died after suffering a heart attack, according to his spokesman.

Local media reported that the 60-year-old passed away on Wednesday in the city of Tigre.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death.

Maradona, who in 1986 led Argentina to a World Cup triumph, had a history of health problems.

Earlier this month, he underwent successful brain surgery for a blood clot in a specialist private clinic in Buenos Aires.

‘We are in mourning’

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pele mourned the Argentine icon’s death.

“Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven,” he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

In 2001, FIFA named Maradona one of the two greatest in the sport’s history, alongside Pele.

Former teammate and Argentine player Oswaldo Ardiles said Maradona was the “best football player in the history of football”.

“Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend,” Ardiles posted on Twitter.

Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinches its first Italian major league title in Naples on May 10, 1987 [File: Meazza Sambucetti/AP] Italian soccer club Napoli said the death of its former player was a “devastating blow” for both the city and the club.

“We are in mourning,” said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. “We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock.”

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.