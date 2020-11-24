Live
News|Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial

At the hearing in Istanbul, a court accepted a second indictment adding six defendants to the list of 20 Saudi officials being tried in absentia.

A demonstrator wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Istanbul [File: Osman Orsal/Reuters]
A demonstrator wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Istanbul [File: Osman Orsal/Reuters]
24 Nov 2020

A Turkish court on Tuesday added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a trial Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killing.

At the hearing in Istanbul – only the second session of a trial which opened four months ago – the court accepted a second indictment adding six defendants to the list of 20 Saudi officials already being tried in absentia.

The latest indictment accuses a vice consul and an attache of “premeditated murder with monstrous intent”. The four others, also Saudi nationals, were charged with destroying, concealing or tampering with evidence.

The court heard testimony from one witness, Egyptian opposition activist Ayman Noor who was a friend of Khashoggi’s, before adjourning the case to March 4 and extending a process that has kept Khashoggi’s killing in the public eye and further strained relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

In September, a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing, in a trial that critics said lacked transparency. None of the defendants was named.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed, while his remains have not been found.

‘Concern about justice’

Yasin Aktay, a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party and an acquaintance of Khashoggi, said a just verdict could not have been expected from a Saudi court that was ruling on senior Saudi officials.

“The events actually transpired in Turkey. If we have a concern about justice, there is no other way than to have confidence in Turkish courts,” he said after Tuesday’s hearing.

The first indictment accused two top Saudi officials, former deputy head of Saudi Arabia’s general intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri and former royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani, of instigating murder.

It said 18 other defendants were flown to Turkey to kill Khashoggi, a prominent and well-connected journalist who had grown increasingly critical of the crown prince.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it was disappointed by the court’s rejection of its request to join the case as a civil party and would continue to closely monitor the case and call for adherence to international standards.

“It’s time to end business as usual with Saudi Arabia. It’s time to ensure justice for Jamal Khashoggi,” said Rebecca Vincent, RSF director of international campaigns.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Airlines mull mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for int’l passengers

The chief of Qantas said his carrier will likely require passengers to have a COVID-19 vaccine once the jabs are widely available [File: Matt Hartman/AP]

Europe taxis towards clearing Boeing 737 Max for flight

Europe's latest step comes after the US aviation regulators cleared the 737 Max for flying earlier this month [File: Bloomberg]

Armenian economy minister tenders resignation amid protests

A man walks past Armenian police officers as they guard the government building after protests against the country's agreement to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh [Karen Minasyan/AFP]

Four years after FARC peace deal, Colombia grapples with violence

Former fighters of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) participate in a protest demanding security guarantees and compliance with the peace agreements [File: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump agrees transition to Biden administration can begin

President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the US election more than two weeks ago [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Ethiopia capturing Tigray capital may not end conflict: Analysts

Tigray refugees who fled the conflict arriving on the banks of Tekeze river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border [Nariman El-Mofty/AP]

Tigray force: Ethiopia mechanised division ‘completely destroyed’

A damaged tank is abandoned on a road near Humera, Ethiopia, on Sunday [Eduardo Soteras/AFP] (AFP)

China accuses ‘dangerous’ US of ‘creating chaos’ in Asia

China has accused the US of 'creating chaos' in the Asia Pacific [File: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard/US Navy via AP Photo]