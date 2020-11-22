Live
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Chris Christie calls Trump legal team a ‘national embarrassment’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says Trump’s lawyers have not presented evidence to back US voting fraud claims.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (left) has called the conduct of United States President Donald Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment' [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (left) has called the conduct of United States President Donald Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment' [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
22 Nov 2020

Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, who has remained a close ally of United States President Donald Trump since the 2016 election, has derided the conduct of the president’s legal team as a “national embarrassment”.

Christie, who has helped Trump prepare for debates throughout the 2016 and 2020 election seasons, said Trump’s legal team has made vast claims of fraud in news conferences, but has not backed those up in the courtroom.

Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential contest, and has instead focused on long-shot legal challenges and recounts in hopes of overturning the electoral victory of his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden. President-elect Biden currently has 306 electoral votes, well above the 270 electoral votes needed to win under the US Electoral College system.

“What’s happened here is, quite frankly, the content of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” Christie said during a panel appearance on ABC News.

“I have been a supporter of the president’s. I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen. You have an obligation to present the evidence,” he said.

Christie added that Republicans should be focusing on the two Senate runoff races in Georgia in January, which will decide which party controls the Senate.

‘Throwing rocks through windows’

Few high-profile Republicans, and even fewer Trump allies, have acknowledged Biden’s victory, with many instead offering tacit or explicit support to Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread voting fraud and voting irregularities.

However, in recent days more have broken their silence. Those include Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, who on Saturday urged Trump to accept the results.

“To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process,” Toomey said, earning a quick rebuke from Trump on Twitter.

Other prominent Senators, including Trump ally Lindsey Graham, have said Trump should allow some cooperation with Biden’s transition team, while still supporting the president’s legal challenges.

On Sunday, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer became the most recent conservative to criticise Trump’s transition delay. However, he also defended the president’s myriad legal challenges.

Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who fell out with the president and was fired in September of 2019, also had harsh words for the president on Sunday.

In an interview with CNN, Bolton accused Trump of “throwing rocks through windows” and being “the political equivalent of a street rioter”.

Bolton added that Trump’s challenges were no longer a “legal exercise”, but had become “an exercise of raw political power”.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

IACHR slams ‘excessive force’ in Guatemala protests

Riot police attack a demonstrator during a protest demanding the resignation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei [Johan Ordonez/AFP]

Kelly Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test two days after positive

Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate, speaks at a campaign rally on November 13 in Cumming, Georgia. Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock are in a runoff election for one of two Senate seats in Georgia [Brynn Anderson/AP]

United States formally withdraws from Open Skies treaty

The US notified the member countries of the Treaty on Open Skies that it had decided to withdraw in May, an effort went into effect on Sunday [North American Aerospace Defense Command/AP Photo]

Syria names Faisal Mekdad new FM after Walid al-Moallem dies

Mekdad had been deputy foreign minister since 2006 [File: Louai Beshara/AFP]
Most Read

‘Backward in time’: Israeli scientists claim to reverse ageing

35 adults over 64 took part in the study and were given oxygen treatment for 90 minutes a day, five times a week for three months [File: Dan Balilty/AP]

‘Save yourselves’: Ethiopia warns Tigrayans of Mekelle attack

Members of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) prepare to head to mission, in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri (Reuters)

Oracle billionaire battles COVID on island he purchased

Larry Ellison has donated testing supplies and invested in the island's hospital, while leaders at his company have directed the response in tandem with Lanai's local government [File: Bloomberg]

Saudi Arabia says it seeks a way to end dispute with Qatar

Prince Faisal said he was confident that Biden's incoming US administration would pursue policies that help regional stability [Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]