Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Japan’s COVID-19 cases hit record high for fourth day

Japan mulls imposing limits on large gatherings a day after dialling back key domestic travel campaign.

People in protective face masks walk on the street amid the coronavirus outbreak. Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2020 [Issei Kato/Reuters]
People in protective face masks walk on the street amid the coronavirus outbreak. Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2020 [Issei Kato/Reuters]
22 Nov 2020

The daily tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has hit a record for the fourth day and a senior official says Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government may reimpose limits on sports and other large events to curb the surge.

The Japanese Health Ministry reported 2,508 cases on Sunday, the second time the daily tally topped 2,500. In the Japanese capital, Tokyo, the daily infection rate was an all-time high 539 cases.

Japan has had fewer than 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths so far – avoiding the toll of harder-hit nations –  but fears are growing of another surge and local media say hospital capacity is being tested in the hardest-hit areas as a growing number of severely ill patients occupy a dwindling number of available beds.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the economy minister, told public broadcaster NHK on Sunday that the government was mulling reimposing attendance limits on large gatherings in areas of the country seeing a sharp increase in cases.

He said the government was also considering how to refund customers who booked trips via a domestic tourism campaign that was partially suspended on Saturday.

The halting of the GoTo programme – which encouraged travel and dining out with discounts – marked a change in direction for Suga, who has been attempting a balancing act of revitalising Japan’s hard-hit economy while keeping the coronavirus under control.

Critics say the move was too little, too late as it came after many people had already made travel reservations for a three-day Thanksgiving weekend in Japan.

Airports and restaurants have been packed, and some say the government should have offered to pay for cancellations, or stepped up PCR testing instead, if the goal is to keep the economy going amid a pandemic.

Tutorials are circulating online on the proper way to eat and drink at restaurants while wearing masks.

Meanwhile, NHK on Sunday said Japan’s “hospitals are under strain”, with bed occupancy rates topping 30 percent in seven of the country’s 47 prefectures, including Hyogo, Osaka, Hokkaido, Aichi and Tokyo.

In the past week alone, the number of hospitalised patients rose by 32 percent, NHK said.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

G20 leaders back ‘equitable’ global access to COVID-19 vaccines

European Council President Charles Michel, on screen bottom, participates in a virtual G20 meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, at the European Council building in Brussels [Yves Herman/Pool/AP Photo]

Hong Kong, Singapore travel bubble delayed by COVID-19 surge

People sit and drink outside a bar in Hong Kong on November 15, 2020, as the government plans to tighten social distancing rules to a maximum of four people per table at restaurants and two at bars [Peter Parks/ AFP]

COVID-19: FDA authorises Regeneron antibody drug given to Trump

Medical technicians work at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York [File: Brendan McDermid/ Reuters]

Judge dismisses Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

United States President Donald Trump's allegations of widespread electoral fraud have inflamed his hard-core Republican base [Bastiaan Slabbers/ Reuters]
Most Read

Trump suffers double blow in bid to overturn US election results

Oracle billionaire battles COVID on island he purchased

Larry Ellison has donated testing supplies and invested in the island's hospital, while leaders at his company have directed the response in tandem with Lanai's local government [File: Bloomberg]

Erdogan calls on EU for dialogue, says Turkey’s future in Europe

Erdogan says Turkey envisages 'building our future together with Europe' [File: Reuters]

Judge bars Trump appointee from interfering in Voice of America

Voice of America has US-funded digital, broadcast and radio outlets in several countries [Andrew Harnik/AP]