Live
News|Nuclear Energy

Iran slams European criticism on expanding nuclear programme

Tehran says European concern is unwarranted since nations involved are not fully committed to the nuclear deal.

Iran's nuclear water reactor of Arak, south of the capital Tehran [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AFP]
Iran's nuclear water reactor of Arak, south of the capital Tehran [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AFP]
By 
Maziar Motamedi
21 Nov 2020

Tehran, Iran – Iran has condemned a statement by three European powers expressing concern over its scaling back of commitments under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

In a statement on Saturday, the Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman called a statement by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – together known as the E3 – “irresponsible”.

Saeed Khatibzadeh called on the E3 to fulfil its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers that put curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of multilateral sanctions.

“The peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully within the framework of international laws and completely legal and legitimate, and in line with countries’ intrinsic legal rights,” Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The E3 said this week it remains committed to the nuclear deal, which the United States has tried to unravel since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in May 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

However, the three countries said they “continue to be extremely concerned by Iran’s actions, which are hollowing out the core nonproliferation benefits of the deal”.

After remaining committed to the nuclear deal for one year under new US sanctions, Iran started gradually scaling back its commitments in moves it said are quickly reversible.

But the European powers said they are concerned about Iran enriching uranium above the 3.67 percent threshold set in the nuclear deal, and its continued growth of a low-enriched uranium stockpile, now 12 times the JCPOA limit according to a recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Contrary to the JCPOA, Iran is using advanced centrifuges for the production of low-enriched uranium,” the E3 said, adding Tehran is also enriching at Fordow, a facility that “has no credible civilian use”.

The E3 also expressed concern over Iranian research and development of several types of advanced centrifuges and feeding uranium hexafluoride to its IR2m cascade of centrifuges.

In his statement, Khatibzadeh said Iran is acting based on provisions of the nuclear deal in scaling back its commitments since the US exited the deal and Europe failed to deliver economic benefits promised after the lifting of multilateral sanctions.

“This is completely in line with the JCPOA and Iran has always stressed that if other parties fully implement the JCPOA, Iran’s nuclear steps are reversible,” he said.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Twenty-three rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, 8 civilians killed

A wounded man is carried as he leaves a hospital after a barrage of rockets hit residential areas in Kabul [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Hackers target Premier League giants Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on as his team plays against London club Tottenham Hotspur [File: Oli Scarff/Reuters]

Zimbabwe: Three years after Mugabe’s removal in 500 words

Former President Robert Mugabe's rule culminated in a massive economic crisis for Zimbabwe, once one of Africa’s richest countries [Reuters]

Russia stops UN blacklisting of notorious Libyan militia

Officials exhume bodies in what Libya's internationally recognised government officials say is a mass grave in Tarhuna city, Libya [File: Ayman al-Sahili/ Reuters]
Most Read

Trump suffers double blow in bid to overturn US election results

Donald Trump has refused to concede and is seeking to invalidate or reverse the results through lawsuits and recounts in a number of states [Carlos Barria/ Reuters]

Oracle billionaire battles COVID on island he purchased

Larry Ellison has donated testing supplies and invested in the island's hospital, while leaders at his company have directed the response in tandem with Lanai's local government [File: Bloomberg]

Saudi Arabia reaps the wrong kind of PR as G20 host

The G20 summit will be virtual, depriving this year's host, Saudi Arabia, of a prime platform for projecting an orchestrated image [File: Bandar Algaloud/Handout via Reuters]

Donald Trump’s revenge tour? US can only watch and wait

US President Donald Trump appears out for political payback against those he perceives have wronged him during his presidency [Alex Brandon/AP]