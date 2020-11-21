Hackers target Premier League giants Manchester United

The football club said it shut down affected systems but confirmed customer and fan personal data was not breached.

Cybercriminals targeted Manchester United’s IT systems in a “sophisticated” hacking operation but the English Premier League team said it fended off the strike.

According to a statement released late on Friday, “cyber defences” identified the “sophisticated operation by organised cyber criminals” and the club has shut down affected systems to “contain the damage and protect data”.

“The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption,” it said.

All “critical systems” required for games to take place at Old Trafford were secure, the statement said, adding Saturday’s game against West Bromwich Albion would go ahead as planned.

“We are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers,” it added.

“These type of attacks are becoming more and more common and are something you have to rehearse for,” a spokesman for the club told the PA news agency.

