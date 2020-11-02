Tanzania arrests opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu

Opposition challenger the latest to be arrested over call for mass protests against what government critics say were rigged polls.

Tanzanian police have arrested opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, hours after also detaining several other opposition figures over a call for mass protests against what government critics say were rigged elections.

The main opposition parties have rejected official results which saw President John Magufuli win a second term with 84 percent of the October 28 vote and his governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi party take 97 percent of seats in parliament. They had called for peaceful demonstrations on Monday as well as fresh elections.

“We have just arrested him in Dar es Salaam when he was disembarking from the European Union offices,” regional police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said of Lissu on Monday. “It’s in connection with the banned protest,” he was quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

The main opposition party Chadema confirmed the arrest of its presidential candidate, who garnered an official 13 percent in last week’s polls. Lissu survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and returned from exile this year to join the presidential race.

Jeffrey Smith, of Vanguard Africa, a Washington-based, pro-democracy nonprofit organisation, said Lissu – who has partnered with them – told him on the phone earlier he had been seeking diplomatic protection for several hours without luck.

That Tundu Lissu was arrested in front of Umoja House, where the EU, UK, German and Dutch missions are located is outrageous. This is well beyond the pale. For hours, he had sought protection, knowing that this was coming. The world better stand up now to the thugs in #Tanzania. https://t.co/hpYPcD8ARq — Jeffrey Smith (@Smith_JeffreyT) November 2, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Lissu and ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe said in a joint statement that they believed “there have been attempts to arrest the two of us”.

Scores of ACT Wazalendo members remain in custody in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, they said.

The statement called on other countries to condemn the Tanzanian government for its “tyrannical behaviour” and said protest efforts will continue.

Following Lissu’s arrest, Kabwe wrote on Twitter that “for sure” he was also going to be arrested. “I want to make clear, I believe in this cause, Magufuli wasn’t legitimately elected and I believe in fully 100% peaceful protests. We are believers in non-violence. We shall win this too.”

Another leader of the opposition, Tundu Lissu arrested. For sure I will be with them soon. I want to make clear, I believe in this cause, Magufuli wasn’t legitimately elected and I believe in fully 100% peaceful protests. We are believers in non-violence. We shall WIN this too — Zitto MwamiRuyagwa Kabwe (@zittokabwe) November 2, 2020

Lissu’s arrest came hours after that of the chairman of his Chadema party, Freeman Mbowe, and six other top opposition members.

“We arrested them in a meeting to organise the protests which we already banned. Some of these people travelled from upcountry to Dar es Salaam and are trying to use youths to take it to the streets,” the Dar es Salaam police chief, Mambosasa, said on Monday.

Mambosasa said those arrested had “admitted that they were organising criminal activities such as setting petrol stations, markets, vehicles and some government offices on fire”.

Reports of arrests of opposition leaders are extremely concerning. I urge the Government to ensure the safety and security of all opposition leaders, cease these targeted arrests, release detainees, restore telecommunications, and afford due process under the law to all citizens. — Ambassador Donald J. Wright (@USAmbTanzania) November 2, 2020

US Ambassador Donald Wright said reported arrests were of “extreme concern”.

“I urge the government to ensure the safety and security of all opposition leaders, cease these targeted arrests, release detainees, restore telecommunications and afford due process under the law to all citizens,” he wrote on Twitter.

Opposition leaders said police charged their colleagues with “terrorism-related offenses” and sealed off areas where a peaceful protest was to begin over last week’s election that they call too flawed to stand.

Emmanuel Mvula, campaign manager with the ACT Wazalendo party, told The Associated Press news agency there was “heavy deployment of security forces” in the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam, where the two main opposition parties planned to march to the national electoral commission.

“We have not been able to protest,” Lissu told Reuters news agency earlier on Monday, citing heavy deployments of the police on the streets and the arrest of several party officials and supporters.

The opposition has alleged widespread irregularities before and during the vote in the country that some observers say has taken a sharp turn away from democratic ideals in the past five years.

In his bid for a second term, Magufuli promised to boost the economy by completing infrastructure projects started in his first term and continue a crackdown on corruption.

But the opposition and rights groups have complained that his administration has cracked down on critical voices, closing down media outlets and preventing opposition rallies. The government has denied stifling dissent.

Allegations over the electoral process include the rejection of thousands of observers, a massive slowdown in internet and text-messaging services and deadly violence.

Few independent observers were allowed while many journalists from foreign media, including Al Jazeera, were not able to obtain accreditation to cover the elections.

In its latest critical statement on Monday, the United States warned that “in coordination with our partners [it] will consider actions including visa restrictions, as appropriate, to hold accountable those found to be responsible for human rights abuses and interference in the election process”.

The US statement added: “We remain deeply concerned by credible reports of significant and widespread voting irregularities, internet interruption, arrests, and violence by security forces both in mainland Tanzania and on Zanzibar.” It called on all sides to show restraint.