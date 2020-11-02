Live
News

Moldova’s presidential election heads towards runoff

Pro-Western former prime minister Maia Sandu will face the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, in the second round.

Igor Dodon, left, will face ex-Prime Minister Maia Sandu in the second round of the election [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Igor Dodon, left, will face ex-Prime Minister Maia Sandu in the second round of the election [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
2 Nov 2020

Moldova’s presidential election is heading to a runoff after no candidate earned a majority in a first round of weekend voting which, however, gave a narrow lead to a pro-Western candidate.

The pro-Western former prime minister, Maia Sandu, will face the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, in the second round of voting on November 15, the country’s central election commission announced Monday.

With more than 99 percent of the votes counted from Sunday’s first round, which narrowed the field from eight to two candidates, Sandu had nearly 36 percent compared with nearly 33 percent for Dodon.

Dodon and Sandu have been rivals since the incumbent narrowly defeated Sandu in the 2016 presidential race.

The runoff later this month appears set to become a referendum on their two divergent visions for the future of the small eastern European nation.

Ever since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1992, Moldova has been divided between those favouring closer relations with the European Union and those who prefer stronger links with Moscow.

In 2014, while run by a pro-European coalition, the country of 3.5 million people signed a deal on closer political and economic ties with the EU. However, Brussels has since been increasingly critical of its progress on reforms.

Sandu, a former World Bank economist, promised during the campaign to secure more financial support from Brussels if she becomes president. Dodon, for his part, was identified as the preferred candidate by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After voting Sunday, both said they wanted to lead impoverished Moldova to long-elusive political stability and economic recovery.

Source : AP
More from News

Lawyer accused of bribing witnesses in ICC case turns self in

Ruto was charged with fomenting violence after a disputed 2007 election when 1,200 people died [File: Dai Kurokawa/EPA]

UAE minister backs Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Muslims

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says Muslims in the West 'need to be integrated in a better way' [File: Neil Hall/Reuters]

Trump, Biden are looking for the remaining voters on Election Day

Who's still left to vote? After massive early turnout, the campaigns of both United States President Donald Trump and opponent Joe Biden are focused on turning out their voters on Election Day [Alex Brandon/(AP Photo]

UK takes control of weapons deal from Lockheed Martin-led group

A sign for Lockheed Martin Corp. stands outside the company''s headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Pakistan PM vows to grant provisional status to Gilgit-Baltistan

The strategically important Gilgit-Baltistan region bordering Afghanistan and China is home to an estimated population of two million people [File: Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency]

Biden, Trump to rally on final day of elections race: Live news

Biden will focus on Pennsylvania and Ohio while Trump will hold five rallies in four states in the final day of campaigning [AFP]

At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University

Afghan policemen keep watch near the site of an attack in Kabul [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Macron says he understands Muslims’ shock over Prophet cartoons

Macron: 'More than 80 percent of the victims of terrorism are Muslims, and this is a problem for all of us' [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]