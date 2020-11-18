Live
News

Self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ hands himself over to Malawi police

Shepherd Bushiri fled to Malawi last week in breach of bail conditions imposed by South African court.

Bushiri made his wealth through donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in Pretoria [File: Wikus De Wet/ AFP]
Bushiri made his wealth through donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in Pretoria [File: Wikus De Wet/ AFP]
18 Nov 2020

A self-proclaimed “prophet” and controversial millionaire has been arrested in Malawi after handing himself over to police following his mysterious return from South Africa, where he was on trial for fraud and money laundering charges.

The incident last week has threatened a diplomatic rift between the two southern African countries, with Pretoria reportedly furious that Shepherd Bushiri and his wife had managed to leave the country while out on bail.

“The couple is indeed in our custody. Currently, we are taking statements from the Bushiris. We will then take them to courts,” Malawi police spokesperson James Kadadzera told dpa news agency on Wednesday.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, will remain in custody until brought before a court, according to one of their lawyers, Khumbo Soko.

Bushiri, a millionaire, said at the weekend that he had fled South Africa because he feared for his life.

“He is not a fugitive,” said Bushiri’s spokesman Ephraim Nyondo.

“He is in Malawi to seek justice, which he believes he cannot be accorded in South Africa.”

The couple were known for their lavish lifestyle in South Africa. Bushiri made his wealth through donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in Pretoria. He also had huge investments in the mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors.

South Africa is scrambling to establish how Bushiri escaped from the country and has initiated legal proceedings to secure his extradition.

“The Bushiri matter has been very concerning to all of us,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told local news channel ENCA.

Ramaphosa said he was expecting a “detailed report on the whole Bushiri saga … then we’ll see what action needs to be taken because it should never have happened the way it did”.

“We are going to take action, that’s for sure,” he said.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Canadian opposition: Trudeau must ‘grow a spine’, ban Huawei 5G

The motion passed by Canada's Conservative opposition called on the government to officially ban Huawei 5G in 30 days and counter Chinese operations aimed at intimidating Chinese nationals in Canada [File: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images via Bloomberg]

US military releases data on civilian harm in war on ISIL

Smoke rises from the Syrian city of Kobani, following an air raid by the US-led coalition [File: Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]

Next stop? New York’s MTA warns of 40% service cut, 9,300 layoffs

The MTA is seeking $12bn of additional federal aid to help fill budget shortfalls this year and next and said it would need to borrow $3bn to plug budget deficits [File: Bloomberg]

Biden says Trump refusal to help transition hurts COVID-19 plans

President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, for a virtual meeting with health care workers [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
Most Read

US states’ rush to certify election results in 500 words

An election worker looks at a ballot during a Cobb County hand recount of presidential votes in Marietta, Georgia [The Associated Press]

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Deadly protests in Uganda after Bobi Wine arrested again

A supporter of Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine carries his poster during street protests against his arrest during a campaign rally [Badru Katumba/AFP]

What’s happening in the US presidential transition standoff?

President-elect Joe Biden attends a national security briefing with experts in Wilmington, Delaware [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]