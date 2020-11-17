Live
News

More than 1,000 killed in six months in South Sudan

UN says a further 400 people have been abducted in communal conflicts during the same period as country struggles to emerge from years of war.

Violence has soared in recent months between rival communities, often over cattle raiding which leads to cycles of brutal revenge killings [File: Maura Ajak/AP]
Violence has soared in recent months between rival communities, often over cattle raiding which leads to cycles of brutal revenge killings [File: Maura Ajak/AP]
17 Nov 2020

More than 1,000 people have been killed in South Sudan in the past six months and 400 abducted in communal conflicts, according to the United Nations.

The country is struggling to emerge from years of ruinous civil war, which broke out two years after gaining independence in 2011 and formally ended with the creation of a power-sharing government in February.

The conflict has killed an estimated 400,000 people, forced millions from their homes and wrecked infrastructure in the oil-producing country.

Violence has soared in recent months between rival communities, often over cattle raiding which has led to cycles of brutal revenge killings.

“More than 1,000 people died in Warrap [state] in the past six months,” UN special envoy David Shearer said on Tuesday. “There are a lot of people who want to go on and carry out revenge attacks for those that have died.”

Shearer warned that once the dry season arrives in January, the potential for further conflict in the central state was high.

Meanwhile, in eastern Jonglei state, “hundreds” died in fighting this year “and more than 400 people were abducted”.

“The potential for conflict in Jonglei as a result … is very, very high,” said Shearer.

He called for dialogue between communities, and said the UN’s mission in the country would deploy peacekeepers to several temporary bases in some of the hotspots for violence.

Observers have warned that the communal violence risked derailing a peace agreement to end the war. Key tenets of the deal, such as the unification of warring forces under one army, have not progressed.

Separately, Shearer said the UN’s peacekeeping mission would start work to rehabilitate 3,200km (1,988 miles) of roads in the country during the dry season.

“It provides access to services, increases trade between areas which brings down the cost of goods in the market, creates jobs and contributes to economic growth,” Shearer said.

“Through roads, people from different communities communicate with each other, building trust and deterring conflict.”

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Palestinian Authority to resume coordination with Israel

Israeli soldiers check the ID of a Palestinian woman at the Tapuach checkpoint next to Nablus, occupied West Bank [File: Oded Balilty/AP]

Bitcoin is back and it just soared past $17,000

Enthusiasts of the world's most popular cryptocurrency think could make a run at $20,000 or higher [File: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg]

Greek police use tear gas to break up march marking 1973 uprising

A detained protester shouts slogans from the window of a police bus following clashes, as the Greek government banned the annual march to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student revolt [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Georgia official: Senator ‘implied’ throwing out legal votes

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is under pressure from Trump and other fellow Republicans. [Brynn Anderson/AP Photo]
Most Read

Saudi minister says nuclear armament against Iran ‘an option’

Adel al-Jubeir said the kingdom would take any measures to protect its territories [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Mouthwash can kill COVID-19 in 30 seconds: Study

Scientists say more clinical research is needed to see if lab results can be reproduced in patients [File: Seth Wenig/AP]

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy promises ‘final’ offensive in Tigray

Ethiopian forces comprise about 140,000 personnel and are battle-hardened from conflicts with Somali fighters, rebels in border regions, and Eritrea in the past [File: Andrew Heavens via Reuters]

US military buys location data of popular Muslim apps: Report

One of the companies involved in selling location data says it tracks 25 million devices inside the US every month and 40 million elsewhere [Getty Images]