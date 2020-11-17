Live
News|Privacy

US military buys location data of popular Muslim apps: Report

An investigation by the online magazine Motherboard found the US military was procuring location data from several popular apps, including Muslim Pro.

One of the companies involved in selling location data says it tracks 25 million devices inside the US every month and 40 million elsewhere [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
One of the companies involved in selling location data says it tracks 25 million devices inside the US every month and 40 million elsewhere [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
17 Nov 2020

The US military is purchasing private information gathered from apps around the world, including several used by Muslims that have been downloaded nearly 100 billion times, a report says.

An investigation by the online magazine Motherboard published on Monday found the US Special Operations Command was procuring location data from several companies.

The most popular app among those targeted was a Muslim prayer and Quran app called Muslim Pro, with more than 98 million downloads worldwide. Others included a Muslim dating app.

Based on public records, interviews with developers, and technical analysis, the Motherboard investigation noted some companies obtain app location data when advertisers pay to insert their ads into peoples’ browsing sessions.

The US military confirmed the news report.

“Our access to the software is used to support Special Operations Forces mission requirements overseas,” Navy Commander Tim Hawkins was quoted as saying. “We strictly adhere to established procedures and policies for protecting the privacy, civil liberties, constitutional and legal rights of American citizens.”

‘US military customers’

One of the companies involved in selling the location data, X-Mode, has said it tracks 25 million devices inside the United States every month and 40 million elsewhere – including in the European Union, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Motherboard installed the Muslim Mingle dating app onto an Android phone and watched as it repeatedly sent exact geolocation coordinates along with the WiFi network name to X-Mode.

The investigation found other apps relaying location data include a step-counter app called Accupedo, the weather app Global Storms, and CPlus for Craigslist.

US Senator Ron Wyden told Motherboard that X-Mode also admitted selling data it collected to other “US military customers”.

The company defended the practice.

“X-Mode licenses its data panel to a small number of technology companies that may work with government military services, but our work with such contractors is international and primarily focused on three use cases: counter-terrorism, cyber-security and predicting future COVID-19 hotspots,” X-Mode told the online magazine.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Moderna vaccine results ‘stunningly impressive’: Fauci

Fauci said he was worried about anti-vaccine sentiment in the US, the country worst hit by the pandemic [File: Reuters]

Saudi minister says nuclear armament against Iran ‘an option’

Adel al-Jubeir said the kingdom would take any measures to protect its territories [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Lifting of Qatar blockade a ‘priority’: Trump’s adviser

O'Brien says a resolution of the Gulf conflict is also aimed at 'pushing for more Arab countries to open diplomatic relations with Israel' [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

SpaceX capsule with four astronauts docks at space station

This NASA TV video grab shows SpaceX Crew-1 mission on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon as it approaches the International Space Station on November 16, 2020 [NASA TV/ AFP]
Most Read

How 1MDB fugitive Jho Low tried to bargain for his freedom

The scandal at 1MDB brought tens of thousands of Malaysians onto the streets and led to the country's first change in government since independence [File: Sadiq Asyraf/AP Photo]

Ethiopia bombs Tigray capital as it rejects mediation calls

Ethiopian refugees fleeing fighting in Tigray queue to receive supplies at the Um Rakuba camp in Sudan's eastern Gadarif province [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]

South Africa issues arrest warrant for fugitive Malawi ‘prophet’

Media reports claimed that the Sheperd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled the country with Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera, who was visiting South Africa [File: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo images]

Facebook, Twitter CEOs back in Congress hot seat over US election

The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter will face a grilling from United States Republican lawmakers still angry about the electoral defeat of President Donald Trump [Jon Nazca/Reuters]