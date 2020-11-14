‘Prophet’ wanted for fraud flees to Malawi from South Africa

Self-proclaimed prophet and controversial millionaire Shepherd Bushiri says he returned to his native country with his wife as he feared for his life.

Controversial millionaire preacher Shepherd Bushiri, out on bail in South Africa in a case of alleged fraud and money laundering, has fled to his native Malawi.

The self-proclaimed prophet is known for his “miracles” and wildly extravagant lifestyle and has made huge investments in the mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors.

He was arrested for alleged fraud and money laundering in October in a multimillion-dollar case but got bail on November.

His wealth comes from donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in the South African capital, Pretoria.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were granted bail on condition that they would confine themselves to South Africa’s Gauteng province.

The first images of #Bushiri at his home in Lilongwe, Malawi, with lawyer Ralph Kasambara@nomsa_maseko pic.twitter.com/zIrW8WXd7Z — Idriss A. Nassah (@mynassah) November 14, 2020

Bushiri, in a statement on Saturday, said he had fled South Africa as he feared for his life.

“There have been clear and evident attempts to have myself, my wife and my family killed and … there has never been state protection,” he said.

“Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa solely meant to preserve our lives,” added Bushiri.

“We have to be alive to testify.”

There had been allegations that Bushiri fled South Africa with Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera, who was on a two-day official visit to South Africa and returned on Saturday.

But Chakwera’s spokesman Brian Banda said the priest was not on the presidential jet.

“The allegation that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri came on the same flight with the president is false,” he said.