Live
News

‘Prophet’ wanted for fraud flees to Malawi from South Africa

Self-proclaimed prophet and controversial millionaire Shepherd Bushiri says he returned to his native country with his wife as he feared for his life.

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were granted bail on condition that they would confine themselves to South Africa's Gauteng province [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were granted bail on condition that they would confine themselves to South Africa's Gauteng province [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]
14 Nov 2020

Controversial millionaire preacher Shepherd Bushiri, out on bail in South Africa in a case of alleged fraud and money laundering, has fled to his native Malawi.

The self-proclaimed prophet is known for his “miracles” and wildly extravagant lifestyle and has made huge investments in the mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors.

He was arrested for alleged fraud and money laundering in October in a multimillion-dollar case but got bail on November.

His wealth comes from donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in the South African capital, Pretoria.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were granted bail on condition that they would confine themselves to South Africa’s Gauteng province.

Bushiri, in a statement on Saturday, said he had fled South Africa as he feared for his life.

“There have been clear and evident attempts to have myself, my wife and my family killed and … there has never been state protection,” he said.

“Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa solely meant to preserve our lives,” added Bushiri.

“We have to be alive to testify.”

There had been allegations that Bushiri fled South Africa with Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera, who was on a two-day official visit to South Africa and returned on Saturday.

But Chakwera’s spokesman Brian Banda said the priest was not on the presidential jet.

“The allegation that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri came on the same flight with the president is false,” he said.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Honduras and Guatemala brace for next incoming storm

A resident looks at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras [Delmer Martinez/AP]

Still defiant, Trump greets crowd of supporters in US capital

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington, DC, on Saturday [Evan Vucci/AP]

Diwali 2020: When is it and how is it celebrated?

A woman places oil wick lamps to adorn her home with lights on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Bangalore on November 14, 2020 [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]

Thousands rally in Georgia’s Tbilisi against election results

Georgian opposition supporters attend a rally in central Tbilisi on November 14, 2020 [Vano Shlamov/AFP]
Most Read

‘Time will tell’: US President Trump hints at departure

Trump delivered his first comments since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the election winner a week ago at the White House [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Ethiopia: Tigray forces target airports, threaten Eritrea

A member of the Amhara Special Force patrols a street in Soroka village in Amhara region near the border with Tigray [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Pakistan says it has evidence of India sponsoring attacks

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is sending its evidence to the United Nations demanding India be censured [BK Bangash/AP]

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover

A man stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020 [Stringer/Reuters]