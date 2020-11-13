Philippines typhoon death toll rises as clean up begins

Police say 26 people have been confirmed dead with dozens still missing after Vamco triggered floods and landslides.

Police in the Philippines said the death toll from Typhoon Vamco has risen to 26, with dozens still missing or injured after the storm deluged Manila and its surrounding provinces, triggering some of the capital’s worst floods in years.

Fourteen people remain missing after Vamco, the 21st typhoon to hit the country this year, swept across Luzon, the Philippines’ main island.

Tens of thousands of homes were submerged by floods, as key highways turned into rivers. Many people remained without power or water supplies on Friday morning, although flood levels had started to recede in parts of the badly hit Marikina suburb on Friday morning.

“We will only stop search and rescue when local officials tell us everyone has been rescued,” Mark Timbal, a spokesman for the disaster agency, told the radio station DZMM.

Many residents took refuge on rooftops and the agency said it had rescued around 6,000 people across the capital’s suburbs.

Rescuers used boats to save people in the worst affected areas around Manila, including suburban Marikina City [Ted Aljibe/AFP] A man carries his salvaged belongings after Typhoon Vamco hit Rodriguez, Rizal, east of Manila [Mark R Cristino/EPA] Among the casualties were two men who drowned and a child who was killed in a landslide in Camarines province, southeast of Manila.

Three people died after a warehouse collapsed in Cavite province, the disaster agency said.

The numbers are subject to verification by the disaster agency, which has, so far, recorded 14 deaths, with eight injured and 14 missing.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a briefing that government agencies had started to clear landslides and debris, after President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday pledged shelter, relief goods, financial aid and counselling for affected residents.

Virtual classes and government work remain suspended in Luzon, home to half of the Philippines’ 108 million population.

Vamco, the eighth typhoon to hit the Philippines in the past two months, is now gaining strength and heading towards Vietnam, where devastating floods and mudslides during the past month have killed at least 160 people.

Vamco, the 21st typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, submerged parts of suburban Manila. It is now heading towards Vietnam [Ace Morandante/Presidential Photographers’ Division via EPA]