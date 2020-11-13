Live
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Obama: Trump election challenge ‘delegitimising’ democracy

The former president says he’s ‘troubled’ by Republicans who are ‘going along’ with Trump’s election rhetoric.

Former President Barack Obama has a new memoir coming out on Tuesday [File: Brynn Anderson/AP Images]
Former President Barack Obama has a new memoir coming out on Tuesday [File: Brynn Anderson/AP Images]
By 
Steve Chaggaris
13 Nov 2020

Former President Barack Obama says he is “troubled” by Republicans “going along” with President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and argues it is “delegitimising” democracy.

“They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn’t like to lose and never admits loss,” the former president told CBS News’s 60 Minutes in an interview to air on Sunday night.

“I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humouring him in this fashion,” Obama continued. “It is one more step in delegitimising not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that’s a dangerous path.”

Since Joe Biden was declared president-elect on Saturday, Trump has yet to concede, as is tradition. His campaign has also filed numerous lawsuits challenging votes and the administration of the election in several key states while also backing recounts in states such as Georgia and Wisconsin.

While some Republicans have congratulated Biden and are recognising him as the next president, many have held off and instead are either outright supporting Trump’s election challenges or urging patience as the process plays out.

Obama spoke to CBS to promote his new memoir, A Promised Land, which will be released on Tuesday.

In the book, the former president talks about why he thinks his presidency – and his race – were the foundation for Trump’s own election in 2016.

“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes, according to excerpts of the book obtained by CNN.

“Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Zambia to default on foreign debt, finance minister says

With a number of African countries struggling with unsustainable debt, Zambia is being closely watched as a test case for how borrowers and creditors might navigate a broader debt crisis [File: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters]

Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID-19

The news is a blow for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who is already facing an injury crisis [File: Peter Powell/Reuters]

Outrage in Belarus, EU after opposition supporter dies

People gather in Minsk to mourn the death of Belarusian protester Roman Bondarenko; a placard reads: 'We won't forget. We won't forgive' [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

Rapid COVID tests land in Elon Musk Twitter crosshairs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk travels regularly on his private jet between work sites for Tesla and the rocket company he runs, Space Exploration Technologies Corp [File: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images/ AFP]
Most Read

India, Pakistan report deadly violence along Kashmir border

Civilians were killed in the Neelum Valley region of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to a Pakistani civil administration official [File: M. Saif ul Islam/Reuters]

India’s Supreme Court in spotlight over bail for divisive anchor

Indian right-wing television journalist Arnab Goswami, as pictured on April 26, 2017, was granted bail eight days after his arrest [FILE: Sujit Jaiswal / AFP]

War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

Members of Amhara region armed group as they head to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians prepare to give up homes

Karine Chakhelyan, outside her home in Kelbajar, says she feels she is being driven out 'like cattle' [Neil Hauer/Al Jazeera]