Live
News|Race Issues

Ethnic minorities disproportionately hit by coronavirus: Lancet

Black and Asians at increased risk of COVID-19 infection compared with white individuals, according to an analysis by The Lancet medical journal.

Ethnic minority groups were more likely to be employed as essential workers, and hence less able to work from home, the study said [File: AFP]
Ethnic minority groups were more likely to be employed as essential workers, and hence less able to work from home, the study said [File: AFP]
13 Nov 2020

Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Black and Asian at increased risk of infection compared with white individuals, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal.

About 18.7 million patients from 50 studies were included to establish the findings, the analysis said, according to a report by the Reuters news agency.

Forty-two of the studies were from the United States and eight from the United Kingdom.

“Asians may be at higher risk of ITU [intensive therapy unit] admission and death,” the analysis read.

“These findings are of critical public health importance in informing interventions to reduce morbidity and mortality amongst ethnic minority groups,” it added.

Ethnic minority groups were more likely to be employed as essential workers, and hence less able to work from home, the study said.

Therefore, they continued to have contact with others through work or commuting, thereby being left more exposed to infection.

They are also more likely to have lower socioeconomic status, which may increase the likelihood of living in overcrowded households or accommodation with shared facilities, the findings suggested.

Black people are twice as likely to become infected with COVID-19 as white people, and people from Asian backgrounds are one and a half times as likely, the researchers found.

The study was conducted as a review and a meta-analysis to explore the relationship between ethnicity and clinical outcomes in COVID-19.

About half of the papers used in the analysis have appeared in peer-reviewed journals and the rest were preliminary findings.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Ethiopia appoints new Tigray leader, Amnesty reports ‘massacre’

A volunteer holds an Ethiopian flag during a blood donation drive for the injured members of Ethiopia's military fighting against Tigray's special forces [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

UK: Dominic Cummings, PM’s top aide, to quit by year end

Committed to Brexit, Cummings scorned the British political establishment and hurled barbs at reporters and cabinet ministers alike [Simon Dawson/Reuters]

‘Painful’: Delhi sets new COVID-19 deaths record amid third wave

Infections in the country rose by 44,789 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 8.73 million, only behind the US tally [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

‘No evidence’: US election officials reject Trump claims of fraud

Rejecting Trump's claims, officials said Donald Trump's claims of fraud, saying 'the November 3 election was the most secure in American history' [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Most Read

Chinese President Xi personally halted $37bn Ant IPO: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally called for Ant Group's $37bn IPO to be halted, a report by the Wall Street Journal claims [File: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images]

‘More sophistication, more backbone’: Biden’s approach to China

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to leverage on his years of foreign policy experience to reset the tone if not the substance of US-China relations [File: How Hwee Young/Pool via EPA]

Ethiopia PM claims major advance in Tigray region

Members of the Amhara region armed group head off to fight the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]