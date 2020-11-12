Live
News

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hospitalised after contracting coronavirus

President hospitalised as a precautionary measure, his office says, describing his health condition as ‘nothing serious’.

Ukraine registered a total of 500,865 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, with 9,145 related deaths [Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool via Reuters]
12 Nov 2020

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been hospitalised after contracting the novel coronavirus earlier this week, a presidential official said on Thursday.

“He first went home but decided to move to Feofania (hospital). To accurately isolate and not expose anyone,” a presidential spokeswoman told the Reuters news agency.

“There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious,” she said referring to the president’s health.

Zelenskyy said on Monday he tested positive for COVID-19. Three other top officials, including the finance minister, the defence minister and Zelenskyy’s top aide were also reported to be infected.

Ukraine’s daily tally of new coronavirus infections began spiking in late September and has remained consistently high in October and November, spurring the government to extend some restrictions until the end of the year.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy’s cabinet voted to impose a national lockdown at weekends to strengthen steps to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Ukraine registered a total of 500,865 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, with 9,145 related deaths.

Source : Reuters
