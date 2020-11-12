Live
News|Joe Biden

Biden’s foreign policy will be similar to Obama’s, says Lavrov

Russian foreign minister, whose ties with Obama administration were strained, expects president-elect to follow same path.

US-Russia ties under the Obama administration were strained, in part due to US sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine [File: Michael Dalder/Reuters]
US-Russia ties under the Obama administration were strained, in part due to US sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine [File: Michael Dalder/Reuters]
12 Nov 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he believes US foreign policy under Joe Biden would be similar to that seen under President Barack Obama, especially on Iran and climate change.

US-Russia ties under Obama were strained, in part due to US sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine.

Lavrov in 2017 described the ex-president’s administration as “small-hearted and revengeful … They put this time bomb in US-Russia relations. I didn’t expect that from a Nobel Peace Prize winner.”

The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the US presidential election, which was held on November 3, before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trump’s announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.

While Moscow remains tight-lipped, there have been hints over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s views on both Trump and Biden.

In early October, Putin said he had noted “sharp anti-Russian rhetoric” from Biden, and said Moscow would work with any US leader but praised Trump for saying he wanted better ties.

Putin added he was encouraged, however, by Biden’s comments on a key nuclear arms control treaty.

“Candidate Biden publicly said he was ready for an extension of New START or to reach a new treaty to limit strategic … weapons, and this is a very serious element of our cooperation in the future,” Putin said.

A few weeks later, the Russian leader appeared less friendly towards Trump and perhaps warmer on Biden, saying he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Biden’s past business ties with Ukraine or Russia, marking out his disagreement with one of Trump’s attack lines in the US election.

Trump used the campaign debates to accuse Biden and his son Hunter of engaging in unethical practices in Ukraine.

No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Joe Biden has called them false and discredited.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

‘Alarming pattern’: Second Afghan journalist killed in a week

Elyas Dayee's journalist friend said it was a "great loss for the country"[Twitter]

10 years jail, $8m fine for cutting down Saudi trees: Report

The kingdom last month announced the launch of 'Let’s Make it Green' - a plan that seeks to plant 10 million trees across the country by April 2021 [File: Fahad Shadeed/Reuters]

India’s capital sees surge in COVID-19 infections ahead of Diwali

More than half the city's 16,511 COVID hospital beds were occupied as of Wednesday, government data showed [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Tokyo Olympics athletes won’t face 14-day quarantine: Organisers

The Tokyo Games were postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic [File: Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP]
Most Read

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Fresh crisis brews in Armenia after Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]

Manila paralysed after Typhoon Vamco sweeps across Philippines

Manila residents affected by Typhoon Vamco, as torrential rain triggered widespread flooding [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Saudi king urges world to take ‘decisive stance’ against Iran

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud targeted Iran in a speech to the Shura Council, the top government advisory body [Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]