Live
News|The Far Right

Germany charges 12 in far-right ‘terror’ plot

Eleven of the men, arrested in countrywide raids in February, stand accused of membership of a ‘terrorist organisation’.

German authorities have been paying more attention to the country's underground extreme right scene since the murder of conservative local politician Walter Luebcke in June 2019 and an attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle in October 2019 [File: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]
German authorities have been paying more attention to the country's underground extreme right scene since the murder of conservative local politician Walter Luebcke in June 2019 and an attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle in October 2019 [File: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]
12 Nov 2020

German federal prosecutors have charged 12 alleged far-right conspirators suspected of planning “terrorist attacks” on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims, security service sources told AFP news agency on Thursday.

Eleven of the men, arrested in countrywide raids in February, stand accused of the membership of a “terrorist organisation” and weapons law violations. The 12th alleged conspirator has been charged with supporting a “terrorist group”.

The federal prosecutor’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The arrests followed raids, some by heavily armed special units, which hit 13 locations in six German states.

The four prime suspects planned to spark “a civil-war-like situation … via as yet undefined attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and people of Muslim faith”, federal prosecutors said in February.

According to media reports earlier this year, the group planned to use semiautomatic weapons to mirror attacks in Christchurch in March 2019 in New Zealand in which 51 people were killed at two mosques.

The suspects are believed to have founded a “right-wing terrorist organisation” with the goal of “destabilising and ultimately overthrowing” Germany’s democratic order.

Eight other suspects had allegedly agreed to “financially support the group, provide it with weapons or take part in future attacks”.

To plan their attacks, the group allegedly held regular meetings which were coordinated and organised by two of the main suspects, named only as Werner S and Tony E.

The suspects, all of whom are German citizens, also communicated using messenger apps.

Growing far-right threat

German authorities are paying more attention to the country’s underground extreme right scene since the murder of conservative local politician Walter Luebcke in June 2019 and an attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle in October 2019.

Media reports said police discovered several weapons in the February raids, including one self-made “slam gun” similar to the one used in the Halle attack.

Late last year Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced 600 new posts across the federal police and domestic security services to track far-right threats, citing a growing danger.

Government figures show that in the first half of 2019, there were nearly 9,000 attacks by far-right groups and individuals – an increase of nearly 1,000 compared with the same period the year before.

Research from a counselling centre for victims of hate crimes showed that, in 2018, at least three right-wing, racist and anti-Semitic attacks occurred daily in five East German federal states – Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Moderna shares rise as investors await its COVID vaccine data

Moderna is currently testing its mRNA-1273 Coronavirus Efficacy vaccine on volunteers [File: Henry Ford Health System/AFP]

Vaccine works against COVID mink mutation in early testing

Authorities last week embarked on a plan to cull Denmark's 17 million mink, saying a recently discovered strain found in mink farms and humans could be resistant to future COVID-19 vaccines [File: Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Reuters]

Biden’s Treasury pick could be key to tackling climate change

US President-elect Joe Biden may face constraints if the Republican Party remains in control of the Senate [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

UN expert calls for immediate lifting of sanctions against Qatar

In 2017 an air, land and sea blockade was imposed on Qatar by four Arab countries - Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Biden denied key US intel briefings as Trump delays transition

President-elect Joe Biden says he is not concerned, but national security experts worry about him not being in the loop on top-secret US intelligence [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Ethiopia PM claims major advance in Tigray region

Members of the Amhara region armed group head off to fight the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Turkey warns Armenia against breaking Nagorno-Karabakh truce

Hicran Quliyeva reacts as she stands in front of her house at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020 [Umit Bektas/Reuters]