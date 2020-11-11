Live
News|Weather

Guatemala ends rescue operations at deadly landslide site

Dozens of people are believed to have been killed by a landslide during Tropical Storm Eta last week.

Soldiers remove debris and mud from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta [Esteban Bilba/EFE via Reuters]
Soldiers remove debris and mud from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta [Esteban Bilba/EFE via Reuters]
11 Nov 2020

Guatemala has ended rescue operations at the site of a huge landslide believed to have killed dozens of people in Queja village during Tropical Storm Eta last week, the country’s National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) agency has said.

Storm Eta’s torrential downpours toppled trees, engorged swift-moving rivers, and ripped down parts of a mountainside above the village of Queja in the central Guatemalan region of Alta Verapaz, burying people in their homes.

President Alejandro Giammattei on Friday indicated that up to 150 people could have been buried in the Queja landslide, but CONRED’s own figures show eight confirmed deaths in Queja, while another 88 people are missing in the village.

CONRED said it was suspending the search for bodies due to continued risks at the site in accordance with international protocols. Search teams had located eight victims before the effort was halted.

David de Leon, spokesman for the agency, said the area was very unstable and the soils saturated.

The landslide was triggered by heavy and constant rain dumped by Tropical Storm Eta [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Alberto Ical, a community leader in Queja, told Reuters news agency the villagers want to continue with the search as the local custom is to observe the bodies of the dead family members before burying them.

“I don’t want the bodies to stay there,” said Ical, who told the surviving Queja residents that CONRED will not permit the search to go on.

“What we want is to continue searching and be able to locate everyone, although we know that it will not be possible,” he added.

Nationally, the confirmed death toll from Eta stood at 44 and there were 99 missing people across Guatemala, according to CONRED figures.

The devastating weather front caused by Eta was one of the worst storms to hit Central America in years, spreading destruction from Panama to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Vatican says McCarrick’s rise fault of many, but spares Francis

In this file photo from 2011, then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick prays during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' annual fall assembly in Baltimore [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

COVID kills 15,000 US mink as Denmark recommends nationwide cull

Health authorities in several countries are worried the animals could transmit a mutated strain of coronavirus to people, hampering vaccination efficacy [File: Sergei Grits/AP Photo]

Donald Trump’s US election lawsuits: Where do things stand?

US President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Norwegian Air furloughs staff, pleads for help to survive in 2021

Norwegian Air's latest plea comes after Norway's government rejected calls for more state support for the airline, shares of which have lost 99 percent of their value since January [File: Ints Kalnins/Reuters]
Most Read

One in five COVID-19 survivors develop mental illness: Study

The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65 percent more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without [File: Oli Scarff/AFP]

Biden says Trump refusal to concede ‘an embarrassment’: Live news

President-elect Joe Biden has said nothing will stop the transition of power when Trump's term ends [Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press]

Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

'Ethiopia is a sovereign nation and its government will ultimately make decisions,' Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman said [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]