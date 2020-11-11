Live
BREAKING
News

Bahrain’s long-serving PM Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa dies

Gulf kingdom’s long-serving Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died at the age of 84, the state media reports.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was undergoing treatment in the US [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was undergoing treatment in the US [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
11 Nov 2020

Bahrain’s long-serving Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died, the state media reported. He was 84.

“The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness… who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America,” the Bahrain News Agency said on Wednesday, without elaborating.

The Gulf kingdom’s King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced official mourning for a week during which flags will be flown at half-mast, the agency said.

The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives, it said.

Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his island nation’s government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his removal over corruption allegations.

More details to follow.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Fault Lines’s journey covering the US elections

Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on September 24, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

A member of the Tigray police at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Mekelle [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Clashes over Ivory Coast vote as neighbouring states urge talks

A policeman walks past a burning barricade during a protest after security forces blocked access to the house of the former president Henri Konan Bedie [File: Leo Correa/AP]

Democrats secure House control but majority likely to shrink: AP

Democrats went into the Election Day with a 232-197 House advantage [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Donald Trump’s US election lawsuits: Where do things stand?

US President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict explained in 500 words

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military action in a televised address in Addis Ababa on November 4 [ETV via Reuters]

Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

'Ethiopia is a sovereign nation and its government will ultimately make decisions,' Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman said [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Biden says Trump not conceding ‘an embarrassment’: Election news

President-elect Joe Biden has said nothing will stop the transition of power when Trump's term ends [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]