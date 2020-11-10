Live
News

Turkey: Azerbaijan achieved ‘sacred success’ in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ankara lauds Baku, its close ally, for an ‘important gain on the battleground and table’, amid deal to end conflict.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, right, shakes hands with Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu during a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan October 6, 2020 [Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan/Handout via Reuters]
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, right, shakes hands with Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu during a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan October 6, 2020 [Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan/Handout via Reuters]
10 Nov 2020

Turkey said on Tuesday a deal to end more than a month of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh had secured important gains for its close ally Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia.

The agreement, signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, follows six weeks of heavy fighting and advances by Azeri forces. On Sunday, Azerbaijan proclaimed victory in the region’s second-largest city.

“The brotherly Azerbaijan has achieved an important gain on the battleground and table. I sincerely congratulate this sacred success,” Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter. “We will continue to be one nation, one spirit with our Azeri brothers.”

Turkey had accused Armenia of occupying Azeri lands and promised full solidarity with Azerbaijan, with which it has close ethnic Turkic ties.

Under the deal, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh and the corridor between the region and Armenia. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey will also take part in the peacekeeping process.

Azerbaijan said it has since September 27 retaken much of the land in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that it lost in a 1991-1994 war which killed an estimated 30,000 people and forced many more from their homes. Armenia has denied the extent of Azerbaijan’s territorial gains.

Several thousand people are feared to have been killed in the flare-up of the conflict. Three humanitarian ceasefires had failed before the declaration early on Tuesday.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Jordan holds parliamentary elections amid coronavirus surge

A voter wearing a face mask casts his ballot at a polling station at al-Baqaa camp for Palestinian refugees north of Amman [Khalil Mazraawi/AFP]

Ethiopian military seizes airport in Humera town

'Ethiopia is a sovereign nation and its government will ultimately make decisions,' Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman said [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

ISIL-linked attackers behead 50 people in northern Mozambique

A woman holds her child in the village of Aldeia da Paz after it was attacked in 2019 [Marci Longari/AFP]

Brazil halts trials of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Sinovac Biotech, is one of three drugs companies around the world conducting late-stage vaccine trials in Brazil [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Most Read

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed in the conflict [Reuters]

Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

US Elections: When will the US vote results be finalised?

Joe Biden says 'election is over' and has begun to assume the mantle of president-elect [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Everything you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

The WHO said the results were very positive, but warned there was a funding gap of $4.5bn that could slow access to tests, medicines and vaccines in low- and middle-income countries [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuter]