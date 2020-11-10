Live
News|Khalifa Haftar

Gunmen kill prominent dissident in eastern Libya

Hanan al-Barassi, a lawyer and outspoken critic of rights abuses, shot dead in her car in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Al-Barassi was an outspoken critic of abuses in the eastern areas controlled by Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army [File: Rami Musa/AP]
Al-Barassi was an outspoken critic of abuses in the eastern areas controlled by Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army [File: Rami Musa/AP]
10 Nov 2020

Gunmen shot dead a prominent dissident in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi as political talks in neighbouring Tunisia focused on a road map towards elections in Libya.

Hanan al-Barassi, 46, an outspoken critic of abuses in the eastern areas controlled by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), was shot dead in public on Tuesday, rights groups and a security source said.

Al-Barassi “was shot dead in Road 20, one of the main commercial streets in Benghazi”, a security source, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP news agency.

“Moments earlier, she had been broadcasting a live video via Facebook.”

It was a reminder of the bloodshed still racking Libya as peace talks continued in Tunis and military negotiators hashed out ceasefire details in the front-line city of Sirte.

“Barassi has been publicly vocal about cases of alleged assault and rape of women in Benghazi in which she implicated members of the armed groups in Benghazi, and she also alleged financial fraud,” said Hanan Salah, senior Libya researcher for New York-based Human Rights Watch.

She also ran a local association for the defence of women’s rights.

Amnesty International said al-Barassi and her daughter had received death threats. It noted that her social media page had said on Monday she planned to release a video exposing alleged corruption within Haftar’s family.

Neither the LNA nor other authorities in eastern Libya immediately released any statement about the assassination.

‘Painful reminder’

Al-Barassi’s killing comes nearly a year and a half after the disappearance of legislator Siham Sergewa, who was abducted from her home in Benghazi by armed men.

Before her abduction, she had slammed an offensive launched by Haftar in April 2019 to take the capital Tripoli from the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Sergewa’s whereabouts are still unknown.

The murder of al-Barassi sparked an outcry across Libya, with many on social media demanding justice.

The news of al-Barassi’s killing “is appalling and a painful reminder of the reality on the ground especially for women”, said fellow Libyan lawyer Elham Saudi, who is also known for her defence of human rights.

“With no accountability, violators will continue to get away with literal murder in broad daylight.”

Libya has been split since 2014 between the eastern-based LNA and the GNA in Tripoli in the west.

Both sides represent coalitions of armed groups as well as regional and political factions. Turkey supports the GNA, while the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt back the LNA.

In June the GNA repelled a 14-month LNA assault on Tripoli and front lines have solidified near Sirte on Libya’s central Mediterranean coast.

Last month the UN brokered a ceasefire and on Tuesday a joint military commission from both sides met at a new Sirte headquarters to detail ways to implement it, including withdrawals from front lines.

The progress in military talks comes as the UN presses political talks in Tunis involving 75 representatives to discuss a path to elections and the formation of a new unified transitional government.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Amazon yanks doormats with Hindu gods from site amid outrage

#BoycottAmazon was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in India, with users sharing screenshots of Amazon listings of doormats and underwear emblazoned with God Ganesha and other symbols Hindus consider sacred [File: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters]

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on 6 firms, 4 people

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and began reimposing US sanctions [File: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters]

One in five COVID-19 survivors develop mental illness: Study

The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65 percent more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without [File: Oli Scarff/AFP]

Obamacare may not be in peril, US Supreme Court justices suggest

The future of the Affordable Care Act is at stake in a case being heard by the US Supreme Court [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Most Read

Pompeo says will be transition to ‘second Trump’ term: Live news

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when asked if he was cooperating with the Biden transition, said 'there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration' [Jacquelyn Martin/AFP]

High court argues healthcare as Trump blocks Biden: 500 words

A passer-by stops to shake hands with a few supporters of President Donald Trump protesting outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where vote counting continued on November 9 [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]

US Elections: When will the US vote results be finalised?

Joe Biden says 'election is over' and has begun to assume the mantle of president-elect [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Russian peacekeepers head to Nagorno-Karabakh: Live news

Service members of the Russian peacekeeping troops stand next to a tank near the border with Armenia [Francesco Brembati/Reuters]