Live
News

Indian troops kill top rebel commander in Kashmir gun battle

The dead commander, Saifullah Mir, was the chief of operations of the region’s largest rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen.

Anti-India demonstrations broke out after the gun battle [Dar Yasin/AP]
Anti-India demonstrations broke out after the gun battle [Dar Yasin/AP]
1 Nov 2020

A top rebel commander was killed by Indian government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city, authorities have said, triggering anti-India protests in the disputed region.

The dead commander, Saifullah Mir, was the chief of operations of the region’s largest rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen, which for decades has spearheaded an armed campaign against Indian rule.

Kashmir Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said security forces launched an operation of Sunday, acting on intelligence about the presence of Mir in a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the regional capital, Srinagar.

He said a gun battle ensued in which the commander was killed and his suspected associate was captured.

“It is a major success for the security forces’ fight against militancy in the region,” Kumar said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the rebels about the killing.

Protests erupt

Shortly after the gun battle, anti-India protests broke out in the neighbourhood. Police fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to stop scores of stone-throwing young men from marching in the area.

The protesters were chanting slogans including “We want freedom” and “Go India, go back”. No one was reported wounded in the clashes.

According to officials, Mir joined the rebels’ ranks in 2014 and took charge of the Hizbul Mujahideen as its top operations commander after Indian troops killed his predecessor Riyaz Naikoo in May.

Indian forces fire pellets as they chase Kashmiri protesters near the site of the gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in full but administer separate portions of it, divided by a Line of Control, across which a tenuous ceasefire has been in place since 2003.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India says rebellion in Kashmir is sponsored by its western neighbour. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris call it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Tens of thousands protest in Belarus, defying warning shots

President Alexander Lukashenko had warned protesters he would 'take no prisoners' [Reuters]

Turkey extends disputed East Med gas exploration mission again

The Mediterranean dispute escalated in August when Turkey first sent the Oruc Reis into waters also claimed by Greece and Cyprus [File: AP]

Biden, Trump campaigns enter final sprint: US elections live news

Biden is concentrating on Pennsylvania, as Trump holds ten rallies in seven states in final two days of campaign [Angela Weiss and Saul Loeb/AFP]

Two days from the US election: What you need to know

Fans hold up cardboard cutouts of Joe Biden and Donald Trump before a football game at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on October 31, 2020 [Rick Bowmer, Pool via AP]
Most Read

Canada aims to bring in over 1.2 million immigrants over 3 years

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has made immigration a key pillar of its plan to boost the economy [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Macron says he understands Muslims’ shock over Prophet cartoons

Macron: 'More than 80 percent of the victims of terrorism are Muslims, and this is a problem for all of us' [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]

Quebec stabbings leave at least 2 dead, 5 injured

A police truck is parked near the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, after two people were killed and five wounded by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing [Jordan Proust/AFP]

What’s the deal with the Hunter Biden email controversy?

United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has faced questions about the business dealings of his son, Hunter [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]