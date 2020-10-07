Who around Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19?

Infections throughout the White House and among Republicans have roiled campaigning for the November 3 election.

A growing number of White House staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since President Donald Trump revealed he had contracted the disease.

The infections have roiled campaigning for the November 3 presidential election, rattled financial markets and slowed the work of Congress, with the Senate vowing to delay any votes now that three members of the Republican majority have tested positive.

Several people who met with Trump last week said they had since tested negative, but it can take days for someone who has been exposed to the virus to develop symptoms or to test positive.

The following is a list of people close to Trump who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days:

Melania Trump

President Trump, who had carried out a busy week of events starting with the September 26 introduction of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at a packed White House ceremony, said on Friday that he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks, a close adviser to the president who often traveled with him on the Air Force One and Marine One presidential aircraft, tested positive on Thursday.

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was among others announcing they tested positive in recent days [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Stephen Miller

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, a top speechwriter for the president, said in a statement he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and was in quarantine.

Katie Miller, right, spokeswoman for VP Mike Pence and wife of senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller, centre, already tested positive for COVID-19 in May. The couple is seen here with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, left [Carolyn Kaster/AP]

Jalen Drummon

Assistant press secretary, Jalen Drummond, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Bloomberg report.

One of the deputies to Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Drummond was present in the Rose Garden for the September 26 announcement of the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for a spot on the Supreme Court.

Admiral Charles Ray

Vice commandant of the US Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for the virus, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

It said top US military leaders are self-quarantining after Ray attended a meeting last week with service chiefs. The military’s top brass had all tested negative so far, the Pentagon said.

Jayna Mccarron

Jayna McCarron, one of the president’s military aides, has coronavirus, according to a Bloomberg report.

Unnamed White House valet

An unnamed White House valet, who is also active duty military and travelled with the president last week, has also tested positive.

Kayleigh McEnany

White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said in a statement on Monday that she had tested positive, adding that she is experiencing no symptoms.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany at the White House in Washington, DC, earlier this month [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Ronna McDaniel

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who has had frequent contact with Trump, said on Friday she tested positive for the virus and was quarantined at home in Michigan.

Senator Ron Johnson

Ron Johnson, who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Senator Thom Tillis

Senator Thom Tillis announced in a statement on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tillis’s positive test result comes after he attended a September 26 Oval Office meeting with Barrett.

Senator Mike Lee

Mike Lee, another senator on the Judiciary Committee, also said on Friday that he had tested positive.

Senators Mike Lee was present at the Oval Office meeting on September 26 [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Bill Stepien

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will work from home, according to a senior campaign official.

Governor Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Saturday that he was checking himself into a hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus.

Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway, a former counsellor to Trump, said in a post on Twitter that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. She attended the September 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Barrett.

Notre Dame President John Jenkins

University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins, who also attended the White House ceremony, said on Friday that he had tested positive.

Chad Gilmartin

White House press office staffer, Chad Gilmartin, tested positive over the weekend, a source revealed.

Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt, a White House communications aide, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source.

Nicholas Luna

Nicholas Luna, a “body man” who accompanies the president day and night, has tested positive, according to a source familiar with the situation.