Live
News|Business and Economy

South Africa trade unions protest job losses, wage cuts

Country’s biggest unions urge members to stay away from work over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

COSATU accuses policymakers of presiding over 'flagrant theft of taxpayer funds' after a spate of scandals [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]
COSATU accuses policymakers of presiding over 'flagrant theft of taxpayer funds' after a spate of scandals [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]
7 Oct 2020

South Africa’s biggest trade union group, COSATU, has urged members to stay away from work on Wednesday to protest job losses, wage curbs and corruption cases.

COSATU, which says it has more than one million members, is normally an ally of the governing African National Congress (ANC) but has criticised the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union federation said this week that the more than two million jobs lost in the second quarter was an indictment of the cabinet’s performance and accused policymakers of presiding over “flagrant theft of taxpayer funds” after a spate of scandals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government is finalising an economic recovery plan to stimulate a rebound in employment and has promised tough action to deal with those implicated in corruption.

COSATU is also angry that the government did not raise civil servants’ salaries in April, as promised in a three-year wage deal struck in 2018 that the government now says is unaffordable.

COSATU is organising motorcades, pickets and marches across South Africa’s nine provinces.

Union leader Zingiswa Losi will deliver a memorandum to government offices in the administrative capital Pretoria, COSATU said on its Twitter account.

It was not immediately clear how many COSATU members had heeded the call to down tools on Wednesday.

COSATU’s affiliate unions represent workers in the public and private sectors, in professions like teaching, healthcare, the police and mining.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Pakistani court acquits Christian man on death row for blasphemy

In 2013, after the accusations against Masih surfaced, a mob attacked his Christian-majority neighbourhood in Lahore [File: Arif Ali/AFP]

Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for ‘gene scissors’

French researcher in microbiology, genetics and biochemistry Emmanuelle Charpentier and US professor of chemistry and molecular and cell biology Jennifer Doudna become the sixth and seventh women to win Nobel Prize for chemistry [File: Miguel Riopa/AFP]

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty granted bail in drugs case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has strongly denied the allegations made against her [File: Bhushan Koyande/AFP]

Kenya court finds two guilty in deadly Westgate mall attack

The judgment comes more than seven years after al-Shabab gunmen attacked the mall [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Most Read

Iran warns Nagorno-Karabakh could become regional war: Live news

People examine their house reportedly damaged by a recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh [Aziz Karimov/EPA]

Greece: Golden Dawn found guilty of running criminal organisation

Magda Fyssas, centre, and Panagiotis Fyssas, right, the parents of late Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death by a supporter of the Golden Dawn party in 2013, pictured on Wednesday [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Armenia ready for ‘mutual concessions’ with Azerbaijan: Live news

A woman walks in her house allegedly damaged by an alleged recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh, October 6, 2020 [Aziz Karimov/EPA-EFE]

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new crown prince

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad last week [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]