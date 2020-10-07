Iran warns Nagorno-Karabakh could become regional war: Live news

Follow Al Jazeera’s live updates on the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the breakaway region.

Iran warns conflict could flare up into regional war

Further casualties among Armenia-backed troops reported

Claims of mass displacement amid ongoing clashes

07:36 GMT – Iranian president warns Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict could turn into regional war

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned of the danger of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict turning into a regional war.

“We must be attentive that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not become a regional war. Peace is the basis of our work and we hope to restore stability to the region in a peaceful way,” Rouhani said in televised remarks.

He also said Iran would not allow “states to send terrorists to our borders under various pretexts”.

07:32 GMT – Conflict ‘displaces half of Karabakh’s population’

Half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population have been displaced since fierce fighting erupted more than a week ago between Armenian troops and Azerbaijan, ethnic Armenian officials in the breakaway region said.

“According to our preliminary estimates, some 50 percent of Karabakh’s population and 90 percent of women and children – or some 70,000-75,000 people – have been displaced,” Karabakh’s rights ombudsman Artak Beglaryan told AFP news agency.

Al Jazeera is attempting to verify Beglaryan’s claim.

07:30 GMT – Death toll among Armenia-backed troops rises to 280

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said it had recorded another 40 casualties among its Armenia-backed troops, pushing the military death toll to 280 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted, the Interfax news agency reported.

Good morning. Farah Najjar in Doha and Anealla Safdar in London will be bringing you the latest updates on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis today, Wednesday, October 7.

Here’s a quick recap:

Fighting in Nagorno Karabakh has continued for a second week as Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over the breakaway region.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his country could make concessions over the region if Azerbaijan would do the same.

So far, the two rivals are ignoring international appeals for a ceasefire and have accused one another of causing civilian and military casualties since clashing on September 27.

Violence periodically flares up in the breakaway region, which is inside Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians, but the latest fighting has raised fears of an all-out war erupting.