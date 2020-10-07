Live
News|Conflict

Iran warns Nagorno-Karabakh could become regional war: Live news

Follow Al Jazeera’s live updates on the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the breakaway region.

People examine their house reportedly damaged by a recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh [Aziz Karimov/EPA]
People examine their house reportedly damaged by a recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh [Aziz Karimov/EPA]
By 
Anealla Safdar
Farah Najjar
7 Oct 2020
  • Iran warns conflict could flare up into regional war
  • Further casualties among Armenia-backed troops reported
  • Claims of mass displacement amid ongoing clashes

07:36 GMT – Iranian president warns Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict could turn into regional war

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned of the danger of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict turning into a regional war.

“We must be attentive that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not become a regional war. Peace is the basis of our work and we hope to restore stability to the region in a peaceful way,” Rouhani said in televised remarks.

He also said Iran would not allow “states to send terrorists to our borders under various pretexts”.

07:32 GMT – Conflict ‘displaces half of Karabakh’s population’

Half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population have been displaced since fierce fighting erupted more than a week ago between Armenian troops and Azerbaijan, ethnic Armenian officials in the breakaway region said.

“According to our preliminary estimates, some 50 percent of Karabakh’s population and 90 percent of women and children – or some 70,000-75,000 people – have been displaced,” Karabakh’s rights ombudsman Artak Beglaryan told AFP news agency.

Al Jazeera is attempting to verify Beglaryan’s claim.

07:30 GMT – Death toll among Armenia-backed troops rises to 280

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said it had recorded another 40 casualties among its Armenia-backed troops, pushing the military death toll to 280 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted, the Interfax news agency reported.

 

Good morning. Farah Najjar in Doha and Anealla Safdar in London will be bringing you the latest updates on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis today, Wednesday, October 7.

Here’s a quick recap: 

Fighting in Nagorno Karabakh has continued for a second week as Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over the breakaway region.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his country could make concessions over the region if Azerbaijan would do the same.

So far, the two rivals are ignoring international appeals for a ceasefire and have accused one another of causing civilian and military casualties since clashing on September 27.

Violence periodically flares up in the breakaway region, which is inside Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians, but the latest fighting has raised fears of an all-out war erupting.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Vietnam arrests leading democracy activist after US rights talks

Prominent Vietnamese activist Pham Doan Trang was arrested on the night of October 6 [File: Adam Bemma/Al Jazeera]

US seeks to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber’s death penalty

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his brother sparked panic in Boston on April 15, 2013, when they detonated two homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the marathon's finish line [File: Jane Flavell Collins/AP]

Ethiopian parliament votes to cut ties with Tigray region leaders

The House of Federation 'decided the federal government should sever any kind of relationship with the Tigray regional state assembly and the region's highest executive body'. [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Greek court to decide fate of fascist Golden Dawn group

People holding a banner depicting Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed and killed by a supporter of the extreme right Golden Dawn party in 2013, triggering a crackdown on the party, gather for a protest outside a court in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The court is to deliver a landmark verdict in the marathon, five-year-long trial against the country's Golden Dawn party [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
Most Read

Armenia ready for ‘mutual concessions’ with Azerbaijan: Live news

A woman walks in her house allegedly damaged by an alleged recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh, October 6, 2020 [Aziz Karimov/EPA-EFE]

39 countries condemn China over policies in Xinjiang, Hong Kong

China is accused of imposing severe restrictions on religious freedom, as well as widespread surveillance singling out Uighurs, as well as forced labour and involuntary sterilisation [File: Seda Suna/EPA]

Analysis: Pence-Harris debate takes on heightened importance

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will meet for their vice presidential debate on October 7. [File: Reuters]

Maldives opened borders to all tourists in July. How did it do?

At Amillafushi in Baa Atoll, guests are required to undergo a second COVID-19 test on arrival, so they can enjoy a mask-free holiday [Courtesy of Amillafushi]